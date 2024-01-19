John Fogerty To Play One-Off Australian Show In Queensland In March 2024 - Noise11.com

John Fogerty will return to Australia for a one-off show in Queensland in March. It will be John’s first time performing in Australia since 2012.
John Fogerty will play in the Country Fest Queensland Festival in Bloomsbury.
On John’s most recent shows in the USA in November 2023 the setlist was nearly all Creedence Clearwater Revival.
Bad Moon Rising
Up Around the Bend
Green River
Born on the Bayou
Who’ll Stop the Rain
Lookin’ Out My Back Door
Rock and Roll Girls
Fight Fire
Lodi
Run Through the Jungle
Effigy
Joy of My Life
Keep On Chooglin’
Have You Ever Seen the Rain?
Centerfield
Down on the Corner
The Old Man Down the Road
Fortunate Son
Encore:
Travelin’ Band
Proud Mary
John Fogerty was the co-founder, singer and principal songwriter for Creedence Clearwater Revival. The band also featured Stu Cook, Doug Clifford and John’s brother Tom Fogerty. Tom passed away in 1990.
Stu and Doug have had ongoing legal issues with Fogerty over the years and no longer have a relationship with their former singer. Creedence Clearwater Revival split in 1972 and have never reformed. Stu and Doug perform an all CCR set as Creedence Clearwater Revisited and as the rhythm section of the band have an undeniable CCR sound. They toured Australia last in 2010.
John Fogerty will play Country Fest Queensland over the weekend of the festival and 30 and 31 March 2024.
