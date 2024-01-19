John Fogerty To Play One-Off Australian Show In Queensland In March 2024 - Noise11.com

John Fogerty will return to Australia for a one-off show in Queensland in March. It will be John’s first time performing in Australia since 2012.

John Fogerty will play in the Country Fest Queensland Festival in Bloomsbury.

On John’s most recent shows in the USA in November 2023 the setlist was nearly all Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Bad Moon Rising

Up Around the Bend

Green River

Born on the Bayou

Who’ll Stop the Rain

Lookin’ Out My Back Door

Rock and Roll Girls

Fight Fire

Lodi

Run Through the Jungle

Effigy

Joy of My Life

Keep On Chooglin’

Have You Ever Seen the Rain?

Centerfield

Down on the Corner

The Old Man Down the Road

Fortunate Son

Encore:

Travelin’ Band

Proud Mary

John Fogerty was the co-founder, singer and principal songwriter for Creedence Clearwater Revival. The band also featured Stu Cook, Doug Clifford and John’s brother Tom Fogerty. Tom passed away in 1990.

Stu and Doug have had ongoing legal issues with Fogerty over the years and no longer have a relationship with their former singer. Creedence Clearwater Revival split in 1972 and have never reformed. Stu and Doug perform an all CCR set as Creedence Clearwater Revisited and as the rhythm section of the band have an undeniable CCR sound. They toured Australia last in 2010.

John Fogerty will play Country Fest Queensland over the weekend of the festival and 30 and 31 March 2024.

