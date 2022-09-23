 John Hartman of The Doobies Brothers Dies At Age 72 - Noise11.com
Doobie Brothers Minute By Minute John Hartman top left

Doobie Brothers Minute By Minute John Hartman top left

John Hartman of The Doobies Brothers Dies At Age 72

by Paul Cashmere on September 23, 2022

in News

John Hartman, a co-founder and original drummer for The Doobie Brothers, has died at age 72.

Hartman played with the Doobie Brothers from the first album ‘The Doobie Brothers’ (1971) through to the Grammy Award winning classic ‘Minute By Minute’ (1978). He left the band in 1979 at age 29 to basically retire, looking after his Arabian horses on his California ranch.

John came back for the reunion albums ‘Cycles’ (1989) and ‘Brotherhood’ (1991). He also joined the band in 2020 for their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Doobie Brothers have issued a statement saying, “Today we are thinking of John Hartman, or Little John to us. John was a wild spirit, great drummer and showman during his time in the Doobies. He was also a close friend for years and an intricate part of the band personality! We send our condolences o all his loved ones at this difficult time.”

