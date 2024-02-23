 John Lennon ‘Mind Games’ EP To Be Released Ahead of Box Set - Noise11.com
John Lennon ‘Mind Games’ EP To Be Released Ahead of Box Set

by Paul Cashmere on February 23, 2024

The Estate of John Lennon will preview the upcoming ‘Mind Games’ box set with a 4 track 12” EP to be released for Record Store Day 2024.

The tracks on the EP will be A1. Mind Games (Ultimate Mix A2. I’m The Greatest (Ultimate Mix) featuring George Harrison and Ringo StarrB1. Aisumasen (I’m Sorry) (Ultimate Mix) B2. You Are Here (Out-take, Take 5).

The ‘Mind Games’ EP will be a limited edition for release on 20 April 2024.

The ‘Mind Games’ 72 track Ultimate Edition has new Stereo & Dolby Atmos remixes, Produced by Sean Ono Lennon with Paul Hicks, Sam Gannon, Rob Stevens and Simon Hilton.

The Mind Games Ultimate Collection is due in July 2024.

The hardcover book ‘John Lennon & Yoko Ono: Mind Games’ will be published through Thames and Hudson on 24 September 2024.

