John Lydon Fails To Get Himself Into Eurovision - Noise11.com

John Lydon’s latest publicity stunt to enter the Eurovision Song Contest via Ireland has been a complete success … because he lost.

Lydon’s “failure” to secure the Eurovision place for Ireland means he has achieved global publicity for his new Public Image Limited song ‘Hawaii’ and doesn’t have to put in the hard work (and humiliation) later by losing a cheesy, talent content.

Eurovision is everything Lydon opposed during his punk reign in the Sex Pistols. He is the master of the great rock and roll swindle and what better a swindle than to pretend you want to be at Eurovision.

Ireland fell for his antics. Can you believe they actually took him seriously and let him enter? ‘The Masked Singer’ used him in 2021 as well. Lydon wasn’t after a win. He was just out to talk up his latest song which, incidentally, has stiffed all over the world.

It’s a lot like when the Pistol miniseries came out in 2022 on Disney+. Lydon plastered himself all over the media complaining about it, but at the same time lifted his profile with all the publicity.

Here is a guy who created a rebellious character 50 years ago and made a fortune out of it. The Great Rock and Roll Swindle is alive and well in 2023.

