John Lydon Slams Eurovision As ‘Disgusting’ - Noise11.com

Public Image Limited singer John Lydon has slammed the Eurovision Song Contest just 24 hours after announcing he would compete to represent Ireland at the event.

The original announcement sounded like another great rock and roll swindle and it now turns out it was.

Lydon has just released a very ordinary new Public Image Limited song which without a scandal would have sunk like a lead zeppelin (to borrow a Keith Moon term).

Earlier this week Lydon announced he would compete in Ireland’s competition for a 2023 representative. He has since called Eurovision “disgusting” indicating his Irish TV appearance this week is all about grabbing cheap publicity for his new song.

“It’s absolutely awful, the songs,” Lydon told Metro. “The whole thing of it is disgusting to me. I’m a songwriter, I perform live, and these shows just come across as so dreadfully phony to me.”

