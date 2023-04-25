 John Oates Covers The Louis Armstrong Classic ‘What A Wonderful World’ - Noise11.com
John Oates Covers The Louis Armstrong Classic ‘What A Wonderful World’

by Paul Cashmere on April 25, 2023

in News

John Oates has released his cover of Louis Armstrong’s ‘What A Wonderful World’.

John’s ‘What A Wonderful World’ is part of a series of songs coming one month apart.

Oates says, “What an honor for me to be able to cover one of Americas’ greatest popular songs. A true classic and a song that just makes everyone feel good. I hope you dig the 70s R&B style approach to the arrangement. I wanted it to be more upbeat and tried to make it my own.”

Louis Armstrong released his version of ‘What A Wonderful World’ in 1968. It was a number one hit in the UK but failed to chart in America at the time. It wasn’t until Robin Williams used the song in his 1988 movie ‘Good Morning Vietnam’ that the song finally made the American Top 40, peaking at number 32. Armstrong’s recording made the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1999.

