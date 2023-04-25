John Oates Covers The Louis Armstrong Classic ‘What A Wonderful World’ - Noise11.com

John Oates has released his cover of Louis Armstrong’s ‘What A Wonderful World’.

John’s ‘What A Wonderful World’ is part of a series of songs coming one month apart.

Oates says, “What an honor for me to be able to cover one of Americas’ greatest popular songs. A true classic and a song that just makes everyone feel good. I hope you dig the 70s R&B style approach to the arrangement. I wanted it to be more upbeat and tried to make it my own.”

Louis Armstrong released his version of ‘What A Wonderful World’ in 1968. It was a number one hit in the UK but failed to chart in America at the time. It wasn’t until Robin Williams used the song in his 1988 movie ‘Good Morning Vietnam’ that the song finally made the American Top 40, peaking at number 32. Armstrong’s recording made the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1999.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

