 John Oates Has Shared A Tease of A New Song With Keb Mo and Taj Mahal - Noise11.com
John Oates of Hall & Oates

John Oates of Hall & Oates at Noise11.com

John Oates Has Shared A Tease of A New Song With Keb Mo and Taj Mahal

by Paul Cashmere on August 30, 2023

in News

John Oates is up to something musical. He has been in the studio working on new music with Keb Mo and Taj Mahal.

John shared on his socials, “I had an amazing day recording with @kebmomusic and the legendary @tajmahalblues. We wrote a cool song, and I can’t wait to hear how they finish it!”

Apart from that, we sit back and wait for the new music to be released.

John Oates has been productive in 2023 with six songs released this year so far, ‘Pushin’ A Rock’, Disconnected’, ‘What A Wonderful World’, ‘Why Can’t We Live Together’, ‘Maneater (reggae version)’ and ‘Too Late To Break Your Fall’.

Keb Mo was in Australian earlier this year for Bluesfest. His most recent album ‘Good To Be …’ was released in 2022.

Keb Mo and Taj Mahal released the ‘TajMo’ album together in 2017. Taj Mahal’s last album was ‘Savoy in 2023.

Taj Mahal also performed with The Rolling Stones on the iconic ‘Rock and Roll Circus’ concert in London in 1968.

