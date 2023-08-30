John Paul Young and Warren Morgan with Jack Thompson Support The Voice Yes Vote - Noise11.com

John Paul Young, Warren Morgan and Jack Thompson have released a video ‘From The Heart’ in support of the Yes vote for Indigenous Australians at the upcoming referendum.

John Paul Young and Warren Morgan recorded the piece at Creekside Studio, Fassifern in New South Wales in June 2023 with addition work done at Grow the Music Studio in Coffs Harbour.

‘From The Heart’ is designed to project common sense into the debate about the referendum and diffuse the lies spread by the Liberal and National Party about its intent.

Jack Thompson’s narration states, “The indigenous voice to Parliament will not have the power of a veto. It will not result in a third parliamentary chamber. The voice is simply a proposed constitutional mechanism that allows our first nations people a chance to have a say in discussions that affect their future”.

