John Paul Young Reschedules Melbourne Show To September - Noise11.com

John Paul Young’s postponed Melbourne show from last Friday has been rescheduled to September.
Young’s Palms show was cancelled at a days notice when one of the band members tested positive to Covid. The new date is 11 September 2022.
In a statement John Paul Young’s team have announced:
Due to the postponement of The Palms at Crown on Saturday night – a new date for John Paul Young’s 50th Anniversary Tour show has now been confirmed for SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 11 at 7pm
The show had to be moved due to a key player in John’s Allstar Band testing positive to Covid.
We can’t apologies enough for the inconvenience this has caused, but these are the times we live in.
Ticketmaster will contact all ticket purchases to advise of the new date and time.
Your tickets will be valid for Sunday 11 September 2022. You don’t need to do anything, just hold on to your tickets.
If you require a refund, please follow the steps provided within the email Ticketmaster send.
