 John Paul Young Reschedules Melbourne Show To September - Noise11.com
John Paul Young at Apia Good Times 2021 photo by Noise11

John Paul Young at Apia Good Times 2021 photo by Noise11

John Paul Young Reschedules Melbourne Show To September

by Announcement on July 19, 2022

in News

John Paul Young’s postponed Melbourne show from last Friday has been rescheduled to September.

Young’s Palms show was cancelled at a days notice when one of the band members tested positive to Covid. The new date is 11 September 2022.

In a statement John Paul Young’s team have announced:

Due to the postponement of The Palms at Crown on Saturday night – a new date for John Paul Young’s 50th Anniversary Tour show has now been confirmed for SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 11 at 7pm

The show had to be moved due to a key player in John’s Allstar Band testing positive to Covid.

We can’t apologies enough for the inconvenience this has caused, but these are the times we live in.

Ticketmaster will contact all ticket purchases to advise of the new date and time.
Your tickets will be valid for Sunday 11 September 2022. You don’t need to do anything, just hold on to your tickets.

If you require a refund, please follow the steps provided within the email Ticketmaster send.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Richard Clapton at Bakehouse photo by Ros O'Gorman
Richard Clapton Has Put Together An All-Star Band For Melbourne

Richard Clapton won’t have his usual band this weekend in Melbourne. Instead, he has put together a special one-time only band for this Friday at The Palms.

9 hours ago
Colin Hay performs at the Recital Centre in Melbourne on 11 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Colin Hay Has A Stack Of Australian Dates In November

Colin has been touring the USA as part of Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band. Ringo takes his friends on the road and they all play their own hits in the set.

14 hours ago
Gilbert O'Sullivan
One of the Last Things Peggy Lee Did Was With Gilbert O’Sullivan

Gilbert O’Sullivan has duets with Mick Hucknall and K.T. Tunstall on his new album ‘Driven’ but his first duet was one of the last recordings of Jazz legend Peggy Lee.

1 day ago
Minnie Riperton Lovin You
Loot Is A Hoot and Maya Rudolph Is Hilarious So Lets Talk About Minnie Riperton

Maya Rudolph is fronting one of the surprise hit shows of 2022. ‘Loot’ on Apple+ is great stuff … so enough about that. Let’s talk about Minnie Riperton instead.

4 days ago
Bruce Springsteen photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen Sets UK Dates For This Time Next Year

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have been announced as the first headliner for the 10th anniversary edition of BST Hyde Park.

5 days ago
Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Mick Jagger Is Keen To Repeat The ABBA Avatar Idea

Sir Mick Jagger says avatar shows like ABBA's offer up endless opportunities for veteran acts.

5 days ago
Public-Image-Ltd-Photo-By-Ros-OGorman
Sex Pistols ‘God Save The Queen’ Is UK’s Top Vinyl Of 2022 (So Far)

Sex Pistols’ anti-monarchist anthem God Save The Queen is officially the best-selling vinyl single of 2022 so far, the Official Charts Company can reveal.

5 days ago