 John Rzeznik of Goo Goo Dolls Talks the State of the Music Biz and What 2 Billions Streams Were Worth To Him - Noise11.com
Goo Goo Dolls publicity 2024

Goo Goo Dolls publicity 2024

John Rzeznik of Goo Goo Dolls Talks the State of the Music Biz and What 2 Billions Streams Were Worth To Him

by Paul Cashmere on December 17, 2024

in News

Goo Goo Dolls’ cofounder John Rzeznik has sold a lot of records over the years. ‘A Boy Named Goo’ (1995) sold two million albums in America. ‘Dizzy Up The Girl’ (1998) sold five million. The single ‘Iris’ (1998) did 10 million in sales.

John Rzeznik tells Noise11 there is just no money in music sales anymore and he knows, ‘Iris’ has been streamed over two billion times.

John says, “Nobody makes any money out of selling records anymore because nobody buys records anymore. You make crap for streaming. People stream your songs and you make no money. You’ve got to go out and play live. That takes a lot of time. I just think the business has changed so much. Its not as much fun as it used to be. We get to play live and that’s how we earn a living”.

John didn’t race out an buy a Ferrari with his first big royalty cheque. “I don’t have a Ferrari. I have a platinum record Ford Bronco and from my Spotify billion streams of have a Matchbox car of the Bronco I drive around. That’s my life”.

Goo Goo Dolls learned to play live by performing in front of next to no-one every night of the week. “We were really lucky that we came up much the same ways as those Australian bands in the pub culture. We would go out and play four nights a week. You were constantly playing, playing, playing, playing in front of 10 people, 20 people, hopefully 30 people showed up the next time. We were brought up in a culture where record making was important. You created a whole body of work from beginning to end and going out in support of the record to sell those records. The business has flipped on its head now. Theres a handful of very wealthy tech bros that are making all the money”.

He says something has to change with the way streaming companies compensate artists. “It’s a way of screwing artists out of what they deserve,” John says. “I would like to remind the people who run Spotify that without artists they have an empty vending machine. I wish all the artists could get together and say ‘no, we aren’t doing this for this crap money’. The truth is if the 10 biggest selling artists in the world said ‘no, we are pulling all of our music until you give us a fair deal’. Then you would see change but that ain’t gonna happen because they are making all the money”.

Watch the Noise11.com interview with John Rzeznik:

AUSTRALIA SUMMER ANTHEM 2025 TOUR DATES

Canberra – Thursday, February 20, AIS Arena
Sydney – Friday, February 21, The Hordern Pavilion
Newcastle – Sunday, February 23, Newcastle Entertainment Centre
Brisbane – Tuesday, February 25, BCEC
Adelaide – Thursday, February 27, AEC Theatre
Melbourne – Sunday, March 2, Margaret Court Arena

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Sean Diddy Combs, music news, noise11.com
Sean Combs Abandons Bail Petition

Sean Combs has dropped his attempt to get released on bail, according to a new court filing.

23 hours ago
Trent Reznor, Nine Inch Nails - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Don’t Wait For A Nine Inch Nails Tour, Trent Reznor Is Staying With Soundtracks

Trent Reznor has been focusing on creating film scores in recent years because "the music world sucks".

1 day ago
Mariah Carey wedding dress
Mariah Carey Cancels More Shows On US Tour

Mariah Carey has declared she is "really devastated" as she has been forced to cancel festive concerts.

2 days ago
Tim Commerford of Rage Against the Machine photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rage Against The Machine’s Tim Commerford Updates On His Cancer Journey

Rage Against The Machine's Tim Commerford has opened up about his battle with cancer.

2 days ago
Tex Perkins of The Cruel Sea. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
The Cruel Sea To Play Live At The Gardens

The Cruel Sea have announced their first event for 2025. The Cruel Sea will be perform in Melbourne’s Botanic Gardens for Live At The gardens in March.

6 days ago
Train - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Train To Tour Australia With KY Tunstall and Lifehouse’s Jason Wade

Train will return to Australia in May 2025 and bring along KT Tunstall and Jason Wade of Lifehouse with them.

December 9, 2024
Richard Marx Melbourne 2024 photo by Winston Robinson
Richard Marx Shows How A Real Musician Performs For Melbourne

Richard Marx has built quite the catalogue of hits over the decades. The Marx show covers a lot of ground dating back to that first self-titled album of 1987. Between 1987 and 1994 Marx was consistently in the Top 40 and on high rotation of radio. The songs became ingrained into the culture of the time.

December 9, 2024