Johnny Depp Is In the New Rihanna TV Special - Noise11.com

Johnny Depp Is In the New Rihanna TV Special

by Paul Cashmere on November 4, 2022

in News

Johnny Depp will appear in the new Rihanna Prime Video special Savage x Fenty Vol 4 uncredited.

The Rihanna special will premiere on Prime Video on November 9. Guests announced are nitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell Special appearances by Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke, Zach Miko.

The guest no announced is Depp.

Rihanna released her first new music since 2016 last week. ‘Lift Me Up’ is from the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack.

