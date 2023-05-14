 Jon Batiste Receives Honorary Doctorate - Noise11.com
Jon Batiste at Noise11

Jon Batiste talks to Noise11.com

Jon Batiste Receives Honorary Doctorate

by Paul Cashmere on May 14, 2023

in News

American singer, songwriter and musician Jon Batiste has earned a doctorate from Loyola University in New Orleans.

The five time Grammy Award winner spoke at the University’s 2023 commencement. “Jon embodies the creativity and vibrancy that make our city and our campus so unique,” said Fr. Justin Daffron, S.J. “I can’t think of a better speaker to energize and inspire our graduates as they prepare to take the next step in their journey.”

Jon comes from a long line of New Orleans musicians. He attended the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts before earning his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Juilliard.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Chris Stapleton
Chris Stapleton Named Entertainer of the Year by ACM

Chris Stapleton was crowned Entertainer of the Year at the 2023 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards on Thursday night.

2 days ago
Pop Smoke
Pop Smoke Was Murdered By A 15 Year Old

An 18 year old has confessed to fatally shooting Pop Smoke.The killer was 15 when he shot the rapper.

3 days ago
Lana Del Rey Did You Know That Theres a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Lana Del Rey and Jon Batiste and the Making of ‘Candy Necklace’

Watch the making of the ‘Candy Necklace’ album from Lana Del Rey and Jon Batiste.

3 days ago
Rob Laakso of Kurt Vile and the Violators photo by Ros OGorman
Kurt Vile & The Violators Guitarist Rob Laakso Dead at 44

Rob Laakso, guitarist for Kurt Vile & The Violators, has died from cancer at age 44.

6 days ago
Russell Morris Ghosts and Legends
Russell Morris To Release Blues Trilogy Compilation

The three albums in the Russell Morris blues trilogy ‘Sharkmouth’, Van Diemen’s Land’ and ‘Red Dirt – Red Heart’ have been compiled into a single disc best of to be released in May.

April 28, 2023
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran testifies To Thinking Out Loud Trial

Ed Sheeran denied copying Marvin Gaye's Let's Get It On with his track Thinking Out Loud as he testified in a New York court on Tuesday.

April 27, 2023
Kesha
Rick Rubin Had Produced Kesha

The next Kesha album ‘Gag Order’ has been produced by Rick Rubin.

April 26, 2023