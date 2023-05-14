Jon Batiste Receives Honorary Doctorate - Noise11.com

American singer, songwriter and musician Jon Batiste has earned a doctorate from Loyola University in New Orleans.

The five time Grammy Award winner spoke at the University’s 2023 commencement. “Jon embodies the creativity and vibrancy that make our city and our campus so unique,” said Fr. Justin Daffron, S.J. “I can’t think of a better speaker to energize and inspire our graduates as they prepare to take the next step in their journey.”

Jon comes from a long line of New Orleans musicians. He attended the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts before earning his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Juilliard.

