Jon English Live Album Is Next In The ACRA Desk Tape Series - Noise11.com

‘Jon English & The Foster Brothers at Billboard 1981’ will be the next release in the Australian Road Crew Association’s (ARCA) Desk Tape Series.

In 1981 concert was recorded at Melbourne’s Billboard club for radio station 3XY’s Winter Rage.

“I really loved working with these guys,” Jon English once recalled of his days with the Foster Brothers. “We had a great sound, it was huge fun, and we were very creative and wrote some great songs together.”

The band’s rhythm guitarist Keith ‘Stretch’ Kerwin is more compelling: “I rate the Foster Brothers as one of the top three acts in the country in their time, as a touring entity which delivered monstrous shows.

“We were playing five or six shows a week, and doing doubles on the weekends, to up to 6,000 people at a time.

“Jon was an incredible front-man, he knew his craft to a tee. He could be spellbinding. He knew how to reach an audience. Sometimes it would take him 20 minutes to introduce a song like ‘The Shining’ or ‘She Was Real’ because they had a story behind them which he wanted his fans to be involved in.

“The lighting and the sound at the shows were stunning, and people would be really spellbound.”

Jon English passed away on 9 March 2016.

JON ENGLISH & The FOSTER BROTHERS LIVE at Billboard 1981

TRACKS

1. (In The Hall Of The Mountain King – Grieg) / Overture / Survivor

2. Turn The Page

3. You Might Need Somebody

4. Been In Love Before

5. Handbags & Gladrags

6. Josephine (Too Many Secrets)

7. The Shining

8. Beautiful Loser

9. Carmilla

10. Six Ribbons

11. Straight From The Heart

12. Last Night In Hollywood

13. Words Are Not Enough

14. The Punk & The Godfather / Hot Town

15. Stranger In A Strange Land

16. Hollywood Seven

17. We Gotta Get Out Of This Place

Jon English (R.I.P) – vocals, 12-string guitar

John Dallimore – guitar, flute, vocals

Keith ‘Stretch’ Kerwin – guitar, vocals

Peter Deacon – keyboards

John Coker – bass

Greg Henson – drums

CREW

John Cashion – lights

David Williams – sound

Wayne King – monitors

Simon Thomas – rigger

Jack Frost – stage

Jon English & The Foster Brothers LIVE at Billboard 1981 live tape and all the ARCA Desk Tape Series recordings are available through Black Box Records – ARCA (australianroadcrew.com.au)

