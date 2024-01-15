 Jon Stevens Fuses The Hits Of INXS and Noiseworks at Red Hot Summer - Noise11.com

Jon Stevens at Red Hot Summer 2024 photo by Winston Robinson

Jon Stevens Fuses The Hits Of INXS and Noiseworks at Red Hot Summer

by Paul Cashmere on January 15, 2024

in News

Jon Stevens was lead singer of INXS from 2000-2003. He toured the world with the band performing a 40-city tour in North America in 2002 as well as dates in the UK and South America. Jon knows the songs of INXS just like he knows his own Noiseworks songs. For Red Hot Summer you are getting both.

Jon was initially scheduled for Series three of Red Hot Summer in February and March with Suzi Quatro and Cheap Trick but with Jimmy Barnes currently out of action, the first three Red Hot Summer’s for 2024 have Jon performing the hits on INXS and Noiseworks as a bonus.

Jon is also performing with the Barnes supergroup on Red Hot Summer. His solo show with Noiseworks and INXS is a potent 50 minutes of hit after hit after hit after hit. “All Killer, No Filler” as the saying goes.

INXS predate Noiseworks but overlapped in the middle of the INXS timeline when Noiseworks emerged with what have now become three of Australia’s greatest rock albums of the era.

Noiseworks ‘Touch’ and INXS’ ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ were released just months apart. Noiseworks ‘Miles and Miles’ and INXS’ ‘Suicide Blonde’ were released eight weeks apart. When Jon was performing the songs of INXS and Noiseworks, all of those songs were released over a short 10 year period from 1982 to 1991. The curation of the setlist is in itself a study into Australian rock at the time.

Likewise, when Jon came back later to sing the Jimmy Barnes and INXS hit ‘Good Times’ with Mahalia, it was all from this same era.

Jon Stevens Red Hot Summer setlist, Mornington, 13 January 2024

Suicide Blonde (from INXS, X, 1990)
Touch (from Noiseworks, Touch, 1989)
New Sensation (from INXS, Kick, 1987)
Miles and Miles (from Noiseworks, Love Vs Money, 1991)
What You Need (from INXS, Listen Like Thieves, 1985)
No Lies (from Noiseworks, Noiseworks, 1987)
Never Tear Us Apart (from INXS, Kick, 1987)
Hot Chilli Woman (from Noiseworks, Love Vs Money, 1991)
Don’t Change ((from INXS, Shabooh Shoobah, 1982))
Take Me Back (from Noiseworks, Noiseworks, 1987)

The first Red Hot Summer date was January 6 in Kiama, NSW. The third and final show for the supergroup will be January 20 2024 Mannum, SA (and for that one, Jimmy’s eldest son David Campbell will join in).
Jimmy will return for the last three shows in Hunter Valley, Launceston and Bendigo now rescheduled for April 2024.
Get tickets here https://facetofacetouring.com.au/current-tours/red-hot-summer-2024

Jon will crank up Noiseworks for Red Hot Summer series two with Simple Minds, Icehouse, Daryl Braithwaite and Bachelor Girl in February.

Late Feb and into March Jon will be on Series 3 of Red Hot Summer with Suzi Quatro and Cheap Trick as well as The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets and Chocolate Starfish.

Find all the details here.

https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au

