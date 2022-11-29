 Jonathan Wolfson’s ‘Daryl Hall & John Oates From Philly To Chile’ Premieres on Paramount+ - Noise11.com
Hall & Oates - Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Hall & Oates - Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Jonathan Wolfson’s ‘Daryl Hall & John Oates From Philly To Chile’ Premieres on Paramount+

by Paul Cashmere on November 29, 2022

in News

The Jonathan Wolfson documentary ‘Daryl Hall & John Oates: From Philly To Chile’ premiered on Paramount+ this week.

Jonathan Wolfson is the longtime manager of Hall & Oates. He captured a week in the life of Hall & Oates on their first ever trip to Chile in 2019. Felipe Sanguinetti was the doco director.

Hall & Oates recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of their debut album ‘Whole Oats’. Daryl was 26 when the album was released, John was 24.

‘Whole Oats’ was recorded at Atlantic Studios in New York and produced by Arif Mardin, who also worked with Queen, The Bee Gees, Aretha Franklin, Bette Midler, Ringo Starr, Carly Simon, Phil Collins and Roberta Flack.

The first album failed to chart but the second album with the hit ‘She’s Gone’ gave Hall & Oates their first chart album a year later in 1973. It wasn’t until 1981 and ‘Private Eyes’ when Hall & Oates made the US Top 10 while continued with ‘H20’ in 182 and ‘Big Bam Boom’ in 1984.

A Hall & Oates setlist in October 2022 looked like this:

Maneater (from H2O, 1982)
Family Man (from H2O, 1982)
Out of Touch (from Big Bam Boom, 1984)
Method of Modern Love (from Big Bam Boom, 1984)
Say It Isn’t So (from Rock and Soul, Part 1, 1983)
You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’ (from Voices, 1980)
She’s Gone (from Abandoned Luncheonette, 1973)
Sara Smile (from Daryl Hall & John Oates, 1975)
Is It a Star (from War Babies, 1974)
I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do) (from Private Eyes, 1981)

Encore:
Rich Girl (from Bigger Than Both of Us, 1976)
Kiss on My List (from Voices, 1980)
Private Eyes (from Private Eyes, 1981)
You Make My Dreams (from Voices, 1980)

