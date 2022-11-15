Joseph Calderazzo To Celebrate 50 Years of Dark Side of the Moon in Melbourne - Noise11.com

Joseph Calderazzo will bring his ‘The Great Gig In The Sky – A Pink Floyd Celebration’ back to Melbourne in January to celebrate 50 years since the release of ‘Dark Side of the Moon’.

Joseph tells Noise11.com, “I’ve been doing this for 20 years now as an annual event in Sydney. In 2019 was the first time we took it to Memo Music Hall, and I used all Melbourne players, except for Ian Tilley of Boom Crash Opera who has been doing the show in Sydney. He was living up there and came down to do it”.

“Dark Side of the Moon was released in 1973 which is why we’re are doing this show for the 50th anniversary,” he added.

‘Dark Side of the Moon’ was released on 1 March 1973. It was the eighth Pink Floyd album.

“It was so groundbreaking when it came out and it is so relevant today,” Joseph says. “I was thinking of the lyrics of ‘Time’. These guys were in their mid 20s writing lyrics like that. It was so amazing. ‘Shorter of breath, one day closer to death”. How do guys get onto that in their mid-20s. It is really deep”.

Joseph will perform two ‘Great Gig In The Sky – A Pink Floyd Celebration’ shows in 13 and 14 January at Memo Music Hall in St Kilda.

As well as Joseph, musicians include Shannon Bourne (Tex Perkins/Broderick Smith), Ian Tilley (Boom Crash Opera), Bennet Livingston (Lillye), Amy Nelson (Little Green) and Andy Burns (QED / Madder Lake) with vocals from Mick Pealing (Stars / Spaniards), Marc Dakosta (Idol), Susannah Mirana (Moulin Roque), Wayne Jury and introducing Kate Daley.

