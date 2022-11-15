 Joseph Calderazzo To Celebrate 50 Years of Dark Side of the Moon in Melbourne - Noise11.com
The Great Gig In The Sky A Pink Floyd Celebration

The Great Gig In The Sky A Pink Floyd Celebration

Joseph Calderazzo To Celebrate 50 Years of Dark Side of the Moon in Melbourne

by Paul Cashmere on November 15, 2022

in News

Joseph Calderazzo will bring his ‘The Great Gig In The Sky – A Pink Floyd Celebration’ back to Melbourne in January to celebrate 50 years since the release of ‘Dark Side of the Moon’.

Joseph tells Noise11.com, “I’ve been doing this for 20 years now as an annual event in Sydney. In 2019 was the first time we took it to Memo Music Hall, and I used all Melbourne players, except for Ian Tilley of Boom Crash Opera who has been doing the show in Sydney. He was living up there and came down to do it”.

“Dark Side of the Moon was released in 1973 which is why we’re are doing this show for the 50th anniversary,” he added.

‘Dark Side of the Moon’ was released on 1 March 1973. It was the eighth Pink Floyd album.

“It was so groundbreaking when it came out and it is so relevant today,” Joseph says. “I was thinking of the lyrics of ‘Time’. These guys were in their mid 20s writing lyrics like that. It was so amazing. ‘Shorter of breath, one day closer to death”. How do guys get onto that in their mid-20s. It is really deep”.

Joseph will perform two ‘Great Gig In The Sky – A Pink Floyd Celebration’ shows in 13 and 14 January at Memo Music Hall in St Kilda.

As well as Joseph, musicians include Shannon Bourne (Tex Perkins/Broderick Smith), Ian Tilley (Boom Crash Opera), Bennet Livingston (Lillye), Amy Nelson (Little Green) and Andy Burns (QED / Madder Lake) with vocals from Mick Pealing (Stars / Spaniards), Marc Dakosta (Idol), Susannah Mirana (Moulin Roque), Wayne Jury and introducing Kate Daley.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606 Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606 Rose Tattoo Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606-006 Rose Tattoo Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Graham Trottman The Playboys Memo Music Hall St Kilda Melbourne150606 Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Roberta Flack
Roberta Flack No Longer Able To Sing

Music legend Roberta Flack has announced that she is no longer able to sing and that it is also difficult for her to talk after being diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, aka Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

1 hour ago
Iggy Pop, photo Ros O'Gorman Noise11.com
Iggy Pop Has A Few Friends Along for ‘Every Loser’

Iggy Pop has revealed his 19th album due in January has a lot of famous friends including Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers and Duff McKagan of Guns N Roses.

2 hours ago
Dolly Parton in concert photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jeff Bezos Gives Dolly Parton $100 Million To Do Something With

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has awarded Dolly Parton $100 million ($Au149m) for his ‘Bezos Courage & Civility Award’.

1 day ago
Keith Levene Violent Opposition
Keith Levene of Public Image Ltd and The Clash Dead At 65

Keith Levene, a founding member of both The Clash and Public Image Ltd, has died from liver cancer at the age of 65.

2 days ago
Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper Announce Australian Dates for 2023

Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper will team up for an Australian tour in 2023 for Live Nation at the arena shows and A Day On The Green for the winery shows.

4 days ago
Boomtown Rats
Boomtown Rats Co-founder Garry Roberts Has Died At Age 72

Garry Roberts, a founding member of The Boomtown rats, has died at age 72.

5 days ago
Paul McCartney The 7 inch singles
Paul McCartney To Release 159 Track Singles Box

The 7-inch singles of Paul McCartney including b-sides have been compiled for a new collection coming in December.

5 days ago