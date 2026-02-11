Joseph Wooten Unites With Kim Mont For Valentine's Day Single Reunion Of The Heart - Noise11.com

Joseph Wooten steps into 2026 with a deeply personal new release as he teams with Kim Mont on the soulful single Reunion Of The Heart, marking a significant creative moment for the acclaimed musician.

by Paul Cashmere

Joseph Wooten has opened 2026 with a release that speaks directly to connection, emotion and maturity. His new single Reunion Of The Heart, featuring vocalist Kim Mont, arrives for Valentine’s Day and represents a meaningful step forward, bringing together two artists grounded in soul, jazz and gospel traditions.

For long-time Noise11 audiences, Joseph Wooten’s journey is a familiar and respected one. “Joseph Wooten has been part of the extended Noise11 story for years, particularly through the platform’s championing of The Wooten Brothers,” says Noise11 Chief Operations Officer Nick Kontonicolas, who introduced the broader Noise11 audience to the Wooten family as a collective force, beyond individual accolades.

Nick Kontonicolas has maintained a close friendship with Joseph Wooten for many years and has spoken often of the family’s musical integrity and shared values. “My ongoing friendship with Joseph, Stephanie, Victor, Regi, and Roy is something I deeply value. After the amazing time they had touring Australia in 2023, they wanted to come back immediately. Schedules pushed that timeline back, but they are finally back now. I’m thrilled that the Wooten Brothers are right now having such a successful Australia tour”.

Joseph Wooten, Stephanie Wooten and Nick Kontonicolas at the Steve Miller Band concert, Jones Beach

Nick’s enthusiasm for Reunion Of The Heart is rooted in that personal connection. For Nick, the new single reflects Joseph stepping confidently into a new creative chapter, one that aligns with where he is artistically in 2026.

Joseph Wooten is the fourth of five children in a family where music was both language and livelihood. Raised in a United States Air Force household, the Wootens moved frequently before settling in Newport News, Virginia. By the age of 11, Joseph was already performing alongside his brothers Victor, Regi, Roy and Rudy in The Wooten Brothers, a family band that would later earn international respect for its musicianship and cohesion.

Those formative years included extended residencies playing country music at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, experiences that sharpened Joseph’s adaptability and musical literacy. After graduating from Denbigh High School in 1979, Wooten’s path continued to widen, eventually leading to his long-standing role with the Steve Miller Band. Since 1993, Joseph has been the band’s keyboard player and a key background vocalist, contributing to one of rock’s most enduring live line-ups.

Alongside his work with Steve Miller, Joseph Wooten has built a substantial solo and collaborative catalogue. His solo albums Hands Of Soul and Soul Of Freedom highlighted his commitment to message-driven music, while his production credits stretch across more than 35 albums. Beyond recording and performance, Wooten is also a respected speaker, author and philanthropist, delivering talks at schools and conferences and authoring It All Matters: What I Believe, Words I Live By.

Reunion Of The Heart places that lifetime of experience into a contemporary context. The song’s emotional core is enhanced by the presence of Kim Mont, a vocalist known for her expressive depth across soul, jazz and gospel settings. Mont has developed a reputation through collaborations with artists including the 25th Street Band and Mark Kibble, as well as appearances on projects such as The Diallo Experience and Praise In His Presence Live.

Kim Mont’s voice brings warmth and clarity to Reunion Of The Heart, complementing Wooten’s musical sensibility rather than overpowering it. Her background as a live performer, including appearances at venues such as City Winery Chicago, informs a delivery that feels intimate and lived-in. Mont has also expanded her profile beyond music, appearing as a singer in the 2021 film Peace Makers, reinforcing her versatility as a performer.

For Joseph Wooten, this collaboration is about refinement. Reunion Of The Heart reflects Joseph comfortable with his voice and his purpose, embracing collaboration as a way to deepen his message. It is a recording that is aligned with Valentine’s Day.

As Noise11 has documented over the years, the Wooten family’s story is one of continuity, connection and craft. This new single extends that narrative in a personal direction, positioning Joseph Wooten firmly as an artist still moving forward. With Reunion Of The Heart, 2026 already stands as a defining year in his ongoing journey.

Australian Tour Dates remaining dates:

Fri, Feb 13: The Gov, Adelaide

Sat, Feb 14: Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Get remaining tickets here

