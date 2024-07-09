Will Smith On Why He Went Gospel With New Song - Noise11.com

Will Smith has discussed his move into the world of Christian/gospel music following the release of his track You Can Make It.

Smith may be best known for his acting achievements but has enjoyed a music career that spans back to the 1990s.

His hits include the pop songs Gettin’ Jiggy wit It, Wild Wild West and RnB smash Just The Two Of Us.

Now Will has moved into the realm of gospel music and has explained that he felt compelled to co-write the new track and hints he will be making more Christian-tinged tunes in the near future.

Opening up to Billboard, he said, “I was really talking to myself. To see so many people resonate with the intention gives me a clear North Star for this next chapter of my creative life.”

The song features Fridayy and Sunday Service Choir and has already charted at number 3 in the USA on the Hot Gospel Songs chart.

Will Smith performed the single at the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles last month – with the Sunday Service Choir joining him on stage.

First announcing the song last month, Will said via Instagram, “Through some of my darkest moments, music has always been there for me – to lift me and help me grow.

“It’s my humble wish that it can do the same for you and bring you all the joy and light you deserve.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

