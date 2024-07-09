 Will Smith On Why He Went Gospel With New Song - Noise11.com
Will Smith

Will Smith

Will Smith On Why He Went Gospel With New Song

by Music-News.com on July 10, 2024

in News

Will Smith has discussed his move into the world of Christian/gospel music following the release of his track You Can Make It.

Smith may be best known for his acting achievements but has enjoyed a music career that spans back to the 1990s.

His hits include the pop songs Gettin’ Jiggy wit It, Wild Wild West and RnB smash Just The Two Of Us.

Now Will has moved into the realm of gospel music and has explained that he felt compelled to co-write the new track and hints he will be making more Christian-tinged tunes in the near future.

Opening up to Billboard, he said, “I was really talking to myself. To see so many people resonate with the intention gives me a clear North Star for this next chapter of my creative life.”

The song features Fridayy and Sunday Service Choir and has already charted at number 3 in the USA on the Hot Gospel Songs chart.

Will Smith performed the single at the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles last month – with the Sunday Service Choir joining him on stage.

First announcing the song last month, Will said via Instagram, “Through some of my darkest moments, music has always been there for me – to lift me and help me grow.

“It’s my humble wish that it can do the same for you and bring you all the joy and light you deserve.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age at LookOut Torquay photo by Winston Robinson
Queens of the Stone Age Cancel Tour As Josh Homme Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Queens Of The Stone Age have been forced to cancel their tour as frontman Josh Homme requires emergency surgery.

1 hour ago
Frenzal Rhomb A Mans Not A Camel
Want To Feel Old? Frenzal Rhomb Are Heading Out For ‘A Man’s Not A Camel’ 25th Anniversary Tour

In March 1999, Sydney punk band Frenzal Rhomb released their fourth album ‘A Man’s Not A Camel’.

1 day ago
Dave Rowntree Blur perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday 28 July 2015. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Blur Drummer Dave Rowntree Loses Bid To Join UK Parliament

Blur drummer Dave Rowntree has failed to become a member of the UK Parliament.

1 day ago
Diesel photo by Jesse Lizotte
Diesel Premieres ‘Remember My Love’ Video Directed By His Daughter Lily

Diesel has a new video for ‘Remember My Love’ from his 2023 ‘Bootleg Melancholy’ album and more tour dates to go along with it.

1 day ago
Billy Ray Cyrus and Braison Cyrus Derrek Kupish
Billy Ray Cyrus Joined By Son Braison At Grand Ole Opry

Billy Ray Cyrus had a special guest join him at the Grand Ole Opry on the weekend. His son Braison joined in for two songs at the iconic Nashville venue.

1 day ago
Mel B
Spice Girl Mel B To Receive Doctorate

Mel B is set to receive an honorary doctorate for her recent domestic abuse charity work.

2 days ago
Ian Astbury, The Cult - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
The Cult Get a Venue Upgrade In Melbourne And A New Show For Sydney

The Cult have been upgraded from The Form to MC Arena in Melbourne and have a sell-out show at Sydney’s Opera House as well as a new Sydney show at the Enmore Theatre.

2 days ago