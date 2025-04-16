 Snoop Dogg To Release Gospel Album Dedicated To His Mother - Noise11.com
Snoop Dogg photo by Ros O'Gorman

Snoop Dogg To Release Gospel Album Dedicated To His Mother

by Paul Cashmere on April 16, 2025

in News

Snoop Dogg has produced a Gospel album ‘Altar Call’ which he has dedicated to his mother.

Snoop said, “The spirit of my mother will forever live within me. This album is a reflection of what she has taught me to use my voice and my platform to spread love and heal the world. Just another chapter out of the ‘Bible of Love.’”

Snoop is the executive producer of ‘Altar Call’. The album features Jamie Foxx, Robert Glasper, Jazze Pha, October London, Charlie Bereal, Jane Handcock, and more.

The first song ‘Mother I Miss You’ from John P. Kee will be released on Friday, 18 April 2025.

Reflecting on his relationship with Snoop Dogg and the impact of Beverly Tate, John P. Kee shared: “I’ve known Snoop for a while. One of the things I’ve admired about him over the years has been his love for his mother. He has always honored her in such a way that inspired those that knew him personally to do the same! The amazing thing about this writing assignment was that I wanted to do something for the family during their time of bereavement. Look at God! He made a way for me to honor her by writing this song that definitely represents her love, reverence, honor, and care for her family! Mother Beverly, we will never forget you, Uncle John P Kee”

Altar Call will be released on 27 April 2025.

ALTAR CALL TRACKLISTING

1. Mother I Miss You – John P. Kee
2. No Backsliding – Micheal Bereal
3. You Can Win – Flinstone & Lisa Marie
4. Redeemed – JANE HANDCOCK & Kanobby
5. Ready Willing Able – Curt Chambers
6. Been Good To Me – Flinstone
7. Won’t He Do It – Jazze Pha
8. Grandma’s Hands – Jaime Foxx
9. Help Me Jesus – The Death Row Mass Choir
10. Just Believe – JANE HANDCOCK
11. Grace and Mercy – Charlie Bereal
12. Like I Know God – October London
13. Brand New – Charlie Bereal, Snoop Dogg & Uncle Reo Varnardo
14. Call His Name – Camille Grigsby
15. A Still Mind – Denaun Porter & Robert Glasper
16. Never Failed Me Yet – Mali Music
17. Yes – Laura Wilson Johnson
18. Good Day – Point 5ve
19. Done – Mali Music & Charlie Bereal
20. He is God – Michael Bereal
21. Make Time – Flinstone

