Snoop Dogg To Release Gospel Album Dedicated To His Mother - Noise11.com

Snoop Dogg has produced a Gospel album ‘Altar Call’ which he has dedicated to his mother.

Snoop said, “The spirit of my mother will forever live within me. This album is a reflection of what she has taught me to use my voice and my platform to spread love and heal the world. Just another chapter out of the ‘Bible of Love.’”

Snoop is the executive producer of ‘Altar Call’. The album features Jamie Foxx, Robert Glasper, Jazze Pha, October London, Charlie Bereal, Jane Handcock, and more.

The first song ‘Mother I Miss You’ from John P. Kee will be released on Friday, 18 April 2025.

Reflecting on his relationship with Snoop Dogg and the impact of Beverly Tate, John P. Kee shared: “I’ve known Snoop for a while. One of the things I’ve admired about him over the years has been his love for his mother. He has always honored her in such a way that inspired those that knew him personally to do the same! The amazing thing about this writing assignment was that I wanted to do something for the family during their time of bereavement. Look at God! He made a way for me to honor her by writing this song that definitely represents her love, reverence, honor, and care for her family! Mother Beverly, we will never forget you, Uncle John P Kee”

Altar Call will be released on 27 April 2025.

ALTAR CALL TRACKLISTING

1. Mother I Miss You – John P. Kee

2. No Backsliding – Micheal Bereal

3. You Can Win – Flinstone & Lisa Marie

4. Redeemed – JANE HANDCOCK & Kanobby

5. Ready Willing Able – Curt Chambers

6. Been Good To Me – Flinstone

7. Won’t He Do It – Jazze Pha

8. Grandma’s Hands – Jaime Foxx

9. Help Me Jesus – The Death Row Mass Choir

10. Just Believe – JANE HANDCOCK

11. Grace and Mercy – Charlie Bereal

12. Like I Know God – October London

13. Brand New – Charlie Bereal, Snoop Dogg & Uncle Reo Varnardo

14. Call His Name – Camille Grigsby

15. A Still Mind – Denaun Porter & Robert Glasper

16. Never Failed Me Yet – Mali Music

17. Yes – Laura Wilson Johnson

18. Good Day – Point 5ve

19. Done – Mali Music & Charlie Bereal

20. He is God – Michael Bereal

21. Make Time – Flinstone

