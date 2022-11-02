 Joss Stone Has A Second Child - Noise11.com
Joss Stone, music news, noise11.com

Joss Stone

Joss Stone Has A Second Child

by Music-News.com on November 3, 2022

in News

Joss Stone is a new mum. Joss took to Instagram over the weekend to announce the arrival of her and partner Cody DaLuz’s second child – a son named Shackleton.

In the accompanying caption, Joss revealed the tot was born on 18 October.

“He’s finally here. Just wanted to say hi with our newest addition to the family Shackleton Stoker Daluz (sic). Born at 7:54 am on the 18th of October,” she wrote. “What a joy to have him safe and sound in our arms. Thanks for hanging with us through the journey.”

Joss and Cody are already parents to 21-month-old daughter Violet.

But while little Shackleton is doing well, Josh revealed in a video that she had a very difficult birth experience.

“I decided I wanted to have a natural birth… that didn’t happen! He was 9lb and 2oz, a slight bit bigger than the doctors had (expected). I had labour for 30 hours – that’s a long time!” she said. “And then it all went a bit tits up – actually, I think it was 32 hours in the end? So, he was born at 7.54 am on the 18th and it was because my uterus split.”

Cody then interjected: “He split the uterus, I think.”

Joss went on to thank the doctors and nurses at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee for “saving” her life.

“I’m very grateful because I thought I was going to be a single dad, for about 20 minutes I thought I was going to be on my own with a couple of kids,” added Cody. “It was scary but thank God for them, they brought them back to me.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Announces First Tour In Five Years

Taylor Swift announced the U.S. dates for her first tour in five years on Tuesday.

3 hours ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
ARIA Album Chart: Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ Is No 1

Taylor Swift sees her tenth studio album "Midnights" become her tenth No.1 Album in Australia this week.

4 days ago
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chris Martin Files Restraining Order Against Stalker

Chris Martin has filed a request for a restraining order against an alleged stalker.

6 days ago
Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman
Spotify Confirms It Won’t Remove Racist Kanye West

Spotify boss Daniel Ek has confirmed that Kanye West's back catalogue won't be removed from the music streaming service following his controversial behaviour.

October 27, 2022
Rihanna photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rihanna Reveals First New Song Since 2016 Is On The Way

Rihanna has recorded a new song for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

October 27, 2022
Florence Welch photo from Frontier Touring
Florence + The Machine Adds Sirromet Wines Event In Queensland

Florence + The Machine have added a Sirromet Wines event in Queensland as part of their Dance Fever 2023 Australia and New Zealand tour.

October 27, 2022
Kanye West
MRC Entertainment Send Racist Twit Kanye West Packing

US entertainment company MRC has cancelled a completed documentary on Kanye West after the racist twit's recent rants.

October 26, 2022