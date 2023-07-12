Judas Priest To Replace Ozzy Osbourne At PowerTrip - Noise11.com

Judas Priest will replace Ozzy Osbourne at California’s PowerTrip in October.

Ozzy Osbourne withdrew from the event as he feels he is still not ready to return to work after his health issues. In a statement Osbourne said, “My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward.

“Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed”.

Judas Priest will perform with AC/DC on October 7, 2023 at PowerTrio in Indio, California.

October 6 features Guns N’ Roses and Iron Maiden. October 8 is Metallica and Tool.

Power Trippers are you ready for some Judas Priest style Heavy Metal…..!! We are ready to raise double horns way up high together keeping the metal faith at this 'bostin' one of a kind Power Trip world event….!@Powertriplive https://t.co/x4wiANtm0w pic.twitter.com/0xjEptSM9z — Judas Priest (@judaspriest) July 11, 2023

