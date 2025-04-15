Judith Owen Drops A Few Hints About ‘Spinal Tap II’ - Noise11.com

New Orleans jazz singer Judith Owen is one her way back to Australia and dropped a bit of info about the new Spinal Tap movie ‘Spinal Tapp II: The End Continues’.

Judith’s husband is Harry Shearer (aka Mr Burns in The Simpsons and Derek Smalls in Spinal Tap. Judith tells Noise11 that while she won’t be seen in the movie, we will hear her voice.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Judith Owen:

Judith tells Noise11, “What you will hear is my voice, my speaking voice. I am not saying where but you hear me for a few seconds, it could be 20 seconds. So, big fans of Spinal Tap, what I can tell you however, is that there is a kind of understanding, there is an unspoken agreement that the tap wives don’t nudge in. You’ve got Jamie-Lee (Curtis) who is a superstar and now an Oscar winner. Seeing her, it would pull focus in a big way.”

Jamie-Lee is married to Christopher Guest, who plays Nigel Tufnel in Tap.

Judith is looking forward to the movie premiere in September. “I am being deadly serious when I tell you that this is a great film. It was made here in New Orleans. I was here for the whole filming. It was really, really spectacular last year. It is very funny. I know these are high stakes when you are following one of the biggest cult movies of all time. It’s sort of like, is this going to leave the fans ranting and wishing it hadn’t happened? This is a very funny and great follow-up. I think Spinal Tap fans are going to be very happy with what they see”.

Judith will return to Australia with her band in June but unfortunately, unlike on other tours, Harry won’t be joining her. :He is finishing up the Spinal Tap album, the actually songs that are being recorded,” she says. “They are being finished up and then June, that is the last deadline, then June, July, August they are gearing up to do all the promo for when it comes out in September. He is already working on all those things and I get to bounce down to Australia. I am so looking forward to it. I am thoroughly excited.”

Watch the Spinal Tap II trailer.

Judith’s band is:

Australian David Blenkhorn on guitar (Cecile McLorin Salvant, Jon Faddis, Lee Konitz),

David Torkanowsky on piano (Astral Project, Dianne Reeves);

Kevin Louis on cornet (The Duke Ellington Orchestra, Jimmy Heath);

Ricardo Pascal on saxophone (The Modern Jazz Generation, Dee Dee Bridgewater);

Jamison Ross ondrums (Grammy Award winner) (Snarky Puppy, Dr. John);

and Lex Warshawsky on double bass (Adonis Rose Ensemble).

JUDITH OWEN

‘DOWN UNDER’ AUSTRALIAN DATES 2025

Wednesday, June 18 – Paris Cat Jazz Club, Melbourne

Tickets: www.judithowen.net

Saturday, June 21 – Hayden Orpheum, Sydney

featuring special guest JAMES MORRISON

Tickets: www.judithowen.net & www.jamesmorrison.com

Also appearing:

Friday, June 13 – Adelaide Cabaret Festival

Saturday, June 14th – Adelaide Cabaret Festival

Tickets: cabaret.adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au

