 Judith Owen To Perform At New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Noise11.com
Judith Owen at the Paris Cat in Melbourne on Tuesday 7 June 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Judith Owen To Perform At New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

by Paul Cashmere on February 15, 2023

in News

Judith Owen has a hometown gig on the way with a performance scheduled for the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Judith has released a new album ‘Come On & Get It’ and the JazzFest appearance will co-incide with the vinyl release.

‘Come On & Get It was recorded in New Orleans with Jason Marsalis, Donald Harrison Jr., Charlie Gabriel, Nicholas Payton, David Torkanowsky, Kevin Louis, Evan Christopher, Ricardo Pascal and many more.

The album is about the “pioneering but oft forgotten women” of the Jazz and Blues world including Julia Lee, Blossom Dearie and Nellie Lutcher –

Judith will also play select dates in London, Paris and New York to mark the album’s release.

