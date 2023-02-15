Judith Owen To Perform At New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Noise11.com

Judith Owen has a hometown gig on the way with a performance scheduled for the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Judith has released a new album ‘Come On & Get It’ and the JazzFest appearance will co-incide with the vinyl release.

‘Come On & Get It was recorded in New Orleans with Jason Marsalis, Donald Harrison Jr., Charlie Gabriel, Nicholas Payton, David Torkanowsky, Kevin Louis, Evan Christopher, Ricardo Pascal and many more.

The album is about the “pioneering but oft forgotten women” of the Jazz and Blues world including Julia Lee, Blossom Dearie and Nellie Lutcher –

Judith will also play select dates in London, Paris and New York to mark the album’s release.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

