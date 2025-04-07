Judith Owen To Play Adelaide Cabaret Festival - Noise11.com

Judith Owen is coming back to Australia finally in June for two performances at the Adelaide Cabaret Festival and appearances in Melbourne and Sydney.

Judith said, “I am thrilled to be heading back to one of my favourite countries in the world for a short series of shows, starting with two nights at the genuinely fabulous Adelaide Cabaret Festival, followed by a return to Melbourne’s Paris Cat Jazz Club and Sydney’s Hayden Orpheum Theatre where the amazing James Morrison will be our very special guest.

I’ll be performing my heart-thumping “love-letter” to the bold and unapologetic women of jazz and blues from the ’40s, ’50s, and beyond, accompanied by my incredible New Orleans band. I can’t wait to see you again, Australia!”

Judith’s latest album ‘Comes Alive’ features The Gentlemen Callers. For Australia, Judith will be backed with The Callers, featuring: Australian David Blenkhorn on guitar (Cecile McLorin Salvant, Jon Faddis, Lee Konitz), David Torkanowsky on piano (Astral Project, Dianne Reeves); Kevin Louis on cornet (The Duke Ellington Orchestra, Jimmy Heath); Ricardo Pascal on saxophone (The Modern Jazz Generation, Dee Dee Bridgewater); Jamison Ross ondrums (Grammy Award winner) (Snarky Puppy, Dr. John); and Lex Warshawsky on double bass (Adonis Rose Ensemble).

JUDITH OWEN

‘DOWN UNDER’ AUSTRALIAN DATES 2025

Wednesday, June 18 – Paris Cat Jazz Club, Melbourne

Tickets: www.judithowen.net

Saturday, June 21 – Hayden Orpheum, Sydney

featuring special guest JAMES MORRISON

Tickets: www.judithowen.net & www.jamesmorrison.com

Also appearing:

Friday, June 13 – Adelaide Cabaret Festival

Saturday, June 14th – Adelaide Cabaret Festival

Tickets: cabaret.adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au

Judith’s new album, ‘Comes Alive,’ was recorded at Marian’s Jazzroom in Bern, Switzerland. Check this out:

