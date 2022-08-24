Julia Jacklin To Release Third Album ‘Pre Pleasure’ - Noise11.com

Julia Jacklin will launch her third album ‘Pre Pleasure’ with three Australian theatre shows in February.
‘Pre Pleasure’ was recorded in Montreal, Canada with alongside producer Marcus Paquin (The National, The Weather Station) and with collaborator Owen Pallett on string arrangements, which were recorded by an orchestra in Prague.
GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Monday 29 August (10am local time)
Saturday 25 February
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Sunday 26 February
Tivoli Theatre | Brisbane, QLD
Tuesday 28 February
Forum Theatre | Melbourne, VIC
‘Pre Pleasure’ will be released 26 August 2022.
