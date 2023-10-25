 Julian Lennon Premieres Video For ‘Love Don’t Let Me Down’ - Noise11.com
Julian Lennon

Julian Lennon

Julian Lennon Premieres Video For ‘Love Don’t Let Me Down’

by Paul Cashmere on October 25, 2023

in News

Julian Lennon has premiered a music video for ‘Love Don’t Let Me Down’ from his 2022 album ‘Jude’.

Julian co-wrote the song with Guy Chambers, best known for his work with Robbie Williams over five albums from ‘Life thru a Lens’ to ‘Escapology’. Chambers co-wrote Williams’ hits ‘Rock DJ’, ‘Let Me Entertain You’ and ‘Angels’.

‘Jude’, the seventh Julian Lennon album, was released on 9 September 2022. The title is a reference to the song Paul McCartney wrote about him ‘Hey Jude’ in 1968 when he was five.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Scott Matthews Wait In The Car
Guy Pearce Stars In Scott Matthews Stunning Damien Hyde Directed ‘Wait In The Car’

Guy Pearce stars in the video Scott Matthews new song ‘Wait In The Car’.

12 hours ago
Kaiser Chiefs Release ‘Feeling Alright’ With Nile Rodgers

Kaiser Chiefs have a new song ‘Feeling Alright’ and it features Chic legend Nile Rodgers.

1 day ago
The Blue Aeroplanes
R.I.P. Massive Attacks’s Angelo Bruschini

Massive Attack's Angelo Bruschini has died. The guitarist - who also played with The Numbers, Rimshots and The Blue Aeroplanes – had been battling lung cancer.

3 days ago
Rihanna. images by Ros O'Gorman noise11.com photos
Rihanna Is Planning A 2024/2025 World Tour

Rihanna is reportedly planning to make a major music comeback in 2024.

3 days ago
Aaron lewis and Mike Mushok of Stand at Noise11
Staind Will Not Returning To Their Touring Level of 20 Years Ago

Staind’s non-top touring cycle is no more. Guitarist and co-founder Mike Mushok says those crazy touring days are over.

3 days ago
Jay Z - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Jay-Z and the $1.8 Million Video Quote

Jay-Z has claimed Hype Williams once asked for a whopping $1.8 million to direct one of his music videos.

5 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Thanks Fans For Going To Her Movie

Taylor Swift has thanked her fans for their "joyful" response to her The Eras Tour concert film.

October 20, 2023