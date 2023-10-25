Julian Lennon Premieres Video For ‘Love Don’t Let Me Down’ - Noise11.com

Julian Lennon has premiered a music video for ‘Love Don’t Let Me Down’ from his 2022 album ‘Jude’.

Julian co-wrote the song with Guy Chambers, best known for his work with Robbie Williams over five albums from ‘Life thru a Lens’ to ‘Escapology’. Chambers co-wrote Williams’ hits ‘Rock DJ’, ‘Let Me Entertain You’ and ‘Angels’.

‘Jude’, the seventh Julian Lennon album, was released on 9 September 2022. The title is a reference to the song Paul McCartney wrote about him ‘Hey Jude’ in 1968 when he was five.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

