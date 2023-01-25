 Justin Bieber $ells Catalogue for Big Buck$ - Noise11.com
Justin Bieber in Sydney

Justin Bieber in Sydney photo by Ros O'Gorman

Justin Bieber $ells Catalogue for Big Buck$

by Music-News.com on January 26, 2023

in News

Justin Bieber has sold his entire music catalogue to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for a reported $200 million (£162 million).

According to reports, the deal marks the largest rights sale for any artist of Bieber’s generation and also the biggest acquisition for Hipgnosis to date.

As part of the deal, Hipgnosis acquired 100 per cent of Bieber’s publishing rights, artist royalties from his master recordings and neighbouring rights. The sale covers all 290 songs released before 31 December 2021, including his most recent album Justice.

In a statement, his manager Scooter Braun said, “I’m so proud of him and all those involved over the years in helping amass this incredible body of work. Justin is truly a once in a generation artist and that is reflected and acknowledged by the magnitude of this deal.”

In 2022, artists such as Justin Timberlake, Leonard Cohen, Nile Rodgers, Kenny Chesney, Neil Young, and Nelly Furtado sold rights to Hipgnosis.

Other artists such as Sting, David Bowie’s estate, Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates, Future, Frank Zappa’s estate, and Neil Diamond also sold assets to investors.

Typically, newer catalogues like Bieber’s are considered riskier investments because they don’t have as much history to demonstrate their longevity.

However, Bieber’s consistent success since the release of his debut EP My World in 2009 has been undeniable.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Panic At The Disco
Panic At The Disco Split

Singer Brendon Urie has announced that after one final tour he will quit the band to go solo and look after his family.

19 hours ago
Mahalia Barnes
Mahalia Barnes & The Soulmates Have A Stack Of Dates in February and March

Mahalia Barnes is putting The Soul Mates together for a stack of shows around Australia in February and March.

2 days ago
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 5 August 2016 as part of their This Unruly Mess I've Made World Tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Macklemore Releases New Track ‘Heroes’ Ahead of ‘Ben’ Album

Macklemore has a new song ‘Ben’ featuring DJ Premier, ahead of the March release for his album ‘Ben’.

6 days ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Releases Tribute To Jamal Edwards

Ed Sheeran has dropped a moving freestyle in tribute to the late Jamal Edwards, which is now live on SBTV.

6 days ago
Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish Files Restraining Order Against Stalker

Billie Eilish has filed for a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker.

6 days ago
Flo Rida
Flo Rida Awarded $82 Million From Energy Drink Company

Flo Rida has been awarded $82 million (£67 million) in a lawsuit against Celsius.

6 days ago
Frank Turner, Photo Ros O'Gorman
Frank Turner Added To Counting Crows Australian Tour

UK folk/punk singer Frank Turner has been added to the Counting Crows Australian tour in March and April.

January 19, 2023