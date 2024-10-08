 Justin Timberlake Cancels New Jersey Show Due To Injury - Noise11.com
Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Justin Timberlake Cancels New Jersey Show Due To Injury

by Paul Cashmere on October 9, 2024

in News

Justin Timberlake has cancelled one of his shows, due to an “injury.”

Timberlake made the announcement on his Instagram page just a few hours before he was due on stage for the latest concert in his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

“I’m so sorry to postpone tonight’s show. I have an injury that is preventing me from performing,” he wrote. “I’m so disappointed to not see you all – but I’m working to reschedule ASAP. I promise to make it up to you and give you the show y’all deserve. Thank you guys for understanding. Appreciate your support always.

Justin didn’t specify the nature of the injury. He is still scheduled to perform on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Justin’s announcement comes after a tricky few months. In June, he was arrested for drunk driving after swerving through a stop sign in the Hamptons. When he was pulled over, Justin reportedly said under his breath, “This is going to ruin the tour.”

He went on to sign a plea deal, meaning he won’t face drunk driving charges. Instead, he pleaded guilty to a reduced violation charge of driving with ability-impaired.

It recently emerged that on the night he was pulled over, Justin had been out with his former business partner, and wife Jessica Biel’s former stylist, Estee Stanley, and her producer husband, Byran Furst. It’s been reported by TMZ that a female friend tried to intervene when police stopped Justin, saying, “Are you going to arrest Justin Timberlake?” and offered to drive the star home instead.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Joel Turner
Joel Turner’s 2004 No 1 ‘These Kids’ Gets a 2024 Remix

‘These Kids’, the number one song in Australia in 2004 by Joel Turner, is back with a brand new 2024 remix and a new rap by Joel’s brother Tim aka DubLT.

2 days ago
The Hu
The Hu Cover Iron Maiden

Mongolian metal band The Hu have recorded a cover of Iron Maiden’s ‘The Trooper’.

2 days ago
Childish Gambino (supplied)
Childish Gambino Cancels More Dates Including UK and European Tour

Donald Glover has cancelled his upcoming Childish Gambino tour for the UK and Europe as well as the already cancelled North American dates. However there has been no announcement if the Australia New Zealand 2025 dates will be effected at this stage.

3 days ago
Chester Bennington Linkin Park. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
New Book Reveals Chester Bennington Addiction Level

A new book has detailed the late Chester Bennington's addiction "battle".

September 29, 2024
Lady Gaga Harlequin
Lady Gaga Clarifies Harlequin Album

Lady Gaga has clarified whether her new film companion album is considered her next studio album.

September 28, 2024
Lana Del Rey image photo noise11
Lana Del Rey Marries

Lana Del Rey has married her boyfriend Jeremy Dufrene after a whirlwind romance.

September 28, 2024
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 5 August 2016 as part of their This Unruly Mess I've Made World Tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Macklemore Dropped From U.S. Music Festival After “F*ck America’ Post

Macklemore has been dropped from the line-up of a Las Vegas music festival after going viral for denouncing America during a performance.

September 26, 2024