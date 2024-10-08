Justin Timberlake Cancels New Jersey Show Due To Injury - Noise11.com

Justin Timberlake has cancelled one of his shows, due to an “injury.”

Timberlake made the announcement on his Instagram page just a few hours before he was due on stage for the latest concert in his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

“I’m so sorry to postpone tonight’s show. I have an injury that is preventing me from performing,” he wrote. “I’m so disappointed to not see you all – but I’m working to reschedule ASAP. I promise to make it up to you and give you the show y’all deserve. Thank you guys for understanding. Appreciate your support always.

Justin didn’t specify the nature of the injury. He is still scheduled to perform on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Justin’s announcement comes after a tricky few months. In June, he was arrested for drunk driving after swerving through a stop sign in the Hamptons. When he was pulled over, Justin reportedly said under his breath, “This is going to ruin the tour.”

He went on to sign a plea deal, meaning he won’t face drunk driving charges. Instead, he pleaded guilty to a reduced violation charge of driving with ability-impaired.

It recently emerged that on the night he was pulled over, Justin had been out with his former business partner, and wife Jessica Biel’s former stylist, Estee Stanley, and her producer husband, Byran Furst. It’s been reported by TMZ that a female friend tried to intervene when police stopped Justin, saying, “Are you going to arrest Justin Timberlake?” and offered to drive the star home instead.

