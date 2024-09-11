 Justin Timberlake Gets Plea Deal After DWI Arrest - Noise11.com
Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Justin Timberlake Gets Plea Deal After DWI Arrest

by Music-News.com on September 12, 2024

in News

Justin Timberlake has secured a plea deal over his New York DWI arrest which shocked fans in June.

Timberlake was pulled over by police in Sag Harbor for driving while intoxicated on 18 June – and the young officer who read him his rights had no idea who he was.

While he was initially charged with one count of DWI, and issued with citations for running a stop sign and for failing to stay in his lane, a new plea deal will change how he is charged.

According to TMZ, Timberlake’s legal team were able to change his offence to a traffic violation – meaning he will now avoid drunk driving charges.

The outlet reported on Wednesday, “The singer’s lawyer, Edward Burke Jr., and prosecutors just got the judge in the DWI case to sign off on the deal. The DWI charge is officially dropped, and Justin will cop to Driving While Ability Impaired.”

Timberlake’s deal will reportedly now be entered in court on Friday where he will learn his final fate – and could still be charged a fine of up to $500 (£380).

When Timberlake was arrested in June, he sparked a wave on social media when footage from his arrest was shared online showing him complaining that his arrest would affect “the tour”.

The bemused arresting officer then blankly asked, “What tour?” – to which Timberlake whined, “The World Tour” as he was days into his current The Forget Tomorrow World Tour which will keep him on the road until June 2025.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Mastodon - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Mastodon and Lamb Of God Release Collaborative Single ‘Floods of Triton’

Mastodon and Lamb of God have combined for the collaboration track ‘Floods of Triton’. The new song was recorded at Mastodon’s own West End Sound in Atlanta and was produced by Mastodon and Tyler Bates, highly regarded in his own right for his scores for Guardians of The Galaxy, John Wick and MaXXXine.

43 mins ago
Eminem photo by Jeremy Deputat
Eminem Expands The Recent ‘The Death of Slim Shady’

Eminem is releasing an extended edition of his 2024 album 'The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)’.

14 hours ago
Chester Bennington Linkin Park. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chester Bennington’s Son Slams Linkin Park Over Emily Armstrong Recruitment

Chester Bennington's son Jaime Bennington has blasted Linkin Park founder Mike Shinoda for replacing his late father with singer Emily Armstrong.

1 day ago
Jack White, Photo Ros O'Gorman
The White Stripes Follow Through Suing trump

The White Stripes have filed a lawsuit against trump for using their song Seven Nation Army in a social media post.

2 days ago
Rufus Wainwright - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Rufus Wainwright Announces Seventh Australian Tour

Rufus Wainwright will return to Australia in January 2025 for his seventh tour and first since 2019.

2 days ago
Linkin Park 2024 photo from Warner Music
Linkin Park New Singer Emily Armstrong Already Wrapped In Controversy Over Friendship With Rapist Danny Masterton

Days after Linkin Park announced Emily Armstrong as their new lead singer comes the observation that Emily was a supporter of convicted rapist, actor Danny Masterton.

3 days ago
The Killers photo by Olivia Bee
The Killers To Perform Hot Fuss Album In Australia

The Killers will return to Australia in November and December with two setlists, one the greatest hits ‘Rebel Diamonds’ show and the other the ‘Hot Fuss’ complete album performance show.

3 days ago