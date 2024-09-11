Justin Timberlake Gets Plea Deal After DWI Arrest - Noise11.com

Justin Timberlake has secured a plea deal over his New York DWI arrest which shocked fans in June.

Timberlake was pulled over by police in Sag Harbor for driving while intoxicated on 18 June – and the young officer who read him his rights had no idea who he was.

While he was initially charged with one count of DWI, and issued with citations for running a stop sign and for failing to stay in his lane, a new plea deal will change how he is charged.

According to TMZ, Timberlake’s legal team were able to change his offence to a traffic violation – meaning he will now avoid drunk driving charges.

The outlet reported on Wednesday, “The singer’s lawyer, Edward Burke Jr., and prosecutors just got the judge in the DWI case to sign off on the deal. The DWI charge is officially dropped, and Justin will cop to Driving While Ability Impaired.”

Timberlake’s deal will reportedly now be entered in court on Friday where he will learn his final fate – and could still be charged a fine of up to $500 (£380).

When Timberlake was arrested in June, he sparked a wave on social media when footage from his arrest was shared online showing him complaining that his arrest would affect “the tour”.

The bemused arresting officer then blankly asked, “What tour?” – to which Timberlake whined, “The World Tour” as he was days into his current The Forget Tomorrow World Tour which will keep him on the road until June 2025.

