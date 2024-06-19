Justin Timberlake On DUI Charge - Noise11.com

Justin Timberlake “refused the breath test” when he was arrested for drink driving, says his lawyer.

Timberlake was arrested for “driving while intoxicated” in Long Island, New York on 18 June.

He appeared in court and was released without bail.

“The charge was a single count because he refused the breath test,” his lawyer said in a statement. “Mr. Timberlake was also charged with two other court citations, running a stop sign and not travelling in the correct traffic lane.”

According to paperwork obtained by the New York Post, Timberlake claimed to have drunk “one martini”.

The paperwork said, “His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odour of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardised field sobriety tests.”

The outlet also reported that the arresting officer was “so young that he didn’t even know” who the 10-time Grammy winner was.

Justin is due to appear in court again on 26 July.

Timberlake, who is married to Jessica Biel, is set to perform two shows at Chicago’s United Center on 21 and 22 June as part of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour which kicked off in April. He will then perform at New York’s Madison Square Garden next week.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

