 Justin Timberlake Pleads Not Guilty To Drink Driving Charges - Noise11.com
Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Justin Timberlake Pleads Not Guilty To Drink Driving Charges

by Music-News.com on August 3, 2024

in News

Justin Timberlake pleaded not guilty to driving while intoxicated (DWI) during a virtual court appearance on Friday.

Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor, New York in June and subsequently charged with one count of DWI and issued two citations, one for driving past a stop sign and one for failing to remain in his car lane.

He appeared virtually at a court hearing in Sag Harbor on Friday and entered a plea of not guilty to a revised misdemeanour charge of drunk driving, according to Deadline.

During the hearing, Sag Harbor Village Justice Carl Irace suspended Timberlake’s driving licence, meaning he is not allowed to drive in the state of New York for potentially six months.

Irace also threatened Timberlake’s attorney, Edward Burke, with a gag order for remarks he made to reporters outside court last week.

“It comes off as an attempt to poison the case before it even begins,” Irace said.

Burke told journalists last week that Timberlake “was not intoxicated” when he was pulled over on 18 June and accused police officers of making “very significant errors” in the case, prompting him to call for a dismissal.

Deadline reports that Burke withdrew his earlier motion to dismiss the case during Friday’s hearing.

Timberlake appeared via video link from Antwerp, Belgium, where he will perform on Saturday and Sunday night as part of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. He may be compelled to attend court in person in the future.

The next hearing is due to take place on Friday 9 August.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Jack White, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Jack White ‘No Name’ Album is Now Streaming

Jack White has officially releases his 'No Name' album to streaming services.

1 day ago
Britney Spears The Woman In Me
Wicked Director To Make Britney Spears Book Into A Movie

Britney Spears is "excited" for her No 1 New York Times bestselling memoir to be turned into a film.

2 days ago
Carrie Underwood. image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Carrie Underwood Is Heading Back To American Idol As A Judge

Carrie Underwood is heading back to American Idol - this time as a judge.

2 days ago
Eminem photo by Craig Mcdean
Eminem Faces Off With Slim Shady

Eminem has officially bid farewell to his Slim Shady alter-ego.

2 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Ozzy Osbourne Apologises For Criticising Britney Spears

Ozzy Osbourne has apologised to Britney Spears for mocking her dance style.

3 days ago
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga Previews New Music For Fans Outside Her Paris Hotel

Lady Gaga gave fans a sneak peek of her new music outside of her hotel in Paris, France on Sunday night.

4 days ago
Boyzlife
Keith Duffy of Boyzone and Brian McFadden of Westlife Morph Into Boyzlife

Keith Duffy of Boyzone and Westlife’s Brian McFadden will bring their Boyzlife tour to Australia in 2025.

4 days ago