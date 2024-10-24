Justin Timberlake Postpones Six Shows Due To Illness - Noise11.com

Justin Timberlake has postponed six tour dates after coming down with bronchitis and laryngitis.
Timberlake announced on Instagram that he had to postpone the next two weeks of concerts due to recover from the illnesses.
“Hey guys – I haven’t been feeling great the last few shows and turns out I have bronchitis and laryngitis. I’m so sorry to say I do need to reschedule the next few shows from 10/23 through 11/2,” he wrote. “Thank you for understanding – I’ll make it up to you – JT.”
Justin was due to perform in Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday before playing two shows in Michigan and one concert each in Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. Those six shows will now take place between 14 and 27 February 2025.
Justin kicked off his Forget Tomorrow World Tour in Vancouver, Canada in April and it is scheduled to run through to July 2025.
Earlier this month, Justin postponed a show in New Jersey an hour before he was due to take to the stage after sustaining an “injury that is preventing (him) from performing”.
“I’m so disappointed not to see you all, but I’m working to reschedule ASAP,” he wrote at the time. “I promise to make it up to you and give you the show ya’ll deserve. Thank you guys for understanding. Appreciate your support always.”
Timberlake rescheduled the show to 15 October.
Justin has been in the headlines a lot this year after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) in Sag Harbor, New York in June. As part of a deal with the court, he pleaded guilty to a noncriminal traffic violation of driving while impaired in September and agreed to pay a fine and undergo community service.
Forget Tomorrow setlist:
No Angels
LoveStoned / I Think She Knows
Like I Love You
My Love
Technicolor
Sanctified
Infinity Sex
FutureSex/LoveSound
Imagination
Drown
Cry Me a River
Let the Groove Get In
My Favorite Drug
Señorita
Summer Love
Fuckin’ Up the Disco
Play
Suit & Tie
Flame
Say Something
Pusher Love Girl
Until the End of Time
Selfish
What Goes Around… Comes Around
CAN’T STOP THE FEELING!
Rock Your Body
SexyBack
Encore:
Mirrors
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE