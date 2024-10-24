Justin Timberlake Postpones Six Shows Due To Illness - Noise11.com

Justin Timberlake has postponed six tour dates after coming down with bronchitis and laryngitis.

Timberlake announced on Instagram that he had to postpone the next two weeks of concerts due to recover from the illnesses.

“Hey guys – I haven’t been feeling great the last few shows and turns out I have bronchitis and laryngitis. I’m so sorry to say I do need to reschedule the next few shows from 10/23 through 11/2,” he wrote. “Thank you for understanding – I’ll make it up to you – JT.”

Justin was due to perform in Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday before playing two shows in Michigan and one concert each in Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. Those six shows will now take place between 14 and 27 February 2025.

Justin kicked off his Forget Tomorrow World Tour in Vancouver, Canada in April and it is scheduled to run through to July 2025.

Earlier this month, Justin postponed a show in New Jersey an hour before he was due to take to the stage after sustaining an “injury that is preventing (him) from performing”.

“I’m so disappointed not to see you all, but I’m working to reschedule ASAP,” he wrote at the time. “I promise to make it up to you and give you the show ya’ll deserve. Thank you guys for understanding. Appreciate your support always.”

Timberlake rescheduled the show to 15 October.

Justin has been in the headlines a lot this year after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) in Sag Harbor, New York in June. As part of a deal with the court, he pleaded guilty to a noncriminal traffic violation of driving while impaired in September and agreed to pay a fine and undergo community service.

Forget Tomorrow setlist:

No Angels

LoveStoned / I Think She Knows

Like I Love You

My Love

Technicolor

Sanctified

Infinity Sex

FutureSex/LoveSound

Imagination

Drown

Cry Me a River

Let the Groove Get In

My Favorite Drug

Señorita

Summer Love

Fuckin’ Up the Disco

Play

Suit & Tie

Flame

Say Something

Pusher Love Girl

Until the End of Time

Selfish

What Goes Around… Comes Around

CAN’T STOP THE FEELING!

Rock Your Body

SexyBack

Encore:

Mirrors

music-news.com

Noise11.com

