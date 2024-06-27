Justin Timberlake Returns To Social Media After DUI Charge - Noise11.com

Justin Timberlake has taken to social media days after his recent DWI arrest.

On Tuesday, Justin shared his first Instagram post since he was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Long Island, New York on 18 June.

Timberlake posted a clip of himself at New York’s Madison Square Garden for his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, holding up a T-shirt promoting his tour and pointing out that it featured the blue and orange colours of the New York Knicks basketball team.

“We had to do it!” he sang as he held the T-shirt up to the camera.

“Had to do it @nyknicks,” Justin captioned the post.

Justin Timberlake performed at the New York arena on Tuesday night and will hit the stage again on Wednesday as part of his 86-date tour, which kicked off in April.

It was reported last week that Timberlake had been arrested for drunk driving. He later appeared in court and was released without bail.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office has since confirmed his next court date as 26 July, which clashes with his scheduled concert in Kraków, Poland.

In a statement, Timberlake’s lawyer revealed that he had refused a breathalyser prior to his arrest.

“The charge was a single count because he refused the breath test,” his lawyer stated. “Mr. Timberlake was also charged with two other court citations, running a stop sign and not travelling in the correct traffic lane.”

On 21 June, Timberlake performed in Chicago, marking his first show since his arrest.

“It’s been a tough week,” he told the crowd during his performance. “I know sometimes I’m hard to love but you keep on loving me and I love you right back.”

