Justin Timberlake To Release New Music On Friday 23 Feb - Noise11.com

Justin Timberlake has announced the release of his new song Drown.

Timberlake announced on Monday night that he will release the second song from his upcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was, on Friday.

Justin took to Instagram to reveal the title of the new track and the release date. He also shared a sneak preview of the song.

In the video, the Cry Me A River singer played the piano as he sang a few verses of the song, which appeared to be an emotional ballad.

“Made it out to London, still recovering from this flu. But trying to power through,” Justin, 43, wrote in the caption. “So excited for new music and everything coming this week.”

The post comes weeks after the Suit & Tie singer told his Instagram followers that he had been suffering from the flu.

The new track will appear on Justin’s highly-anticipated sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was, a follow-up to his fifth studio album, 2018’s Man of the Woods.

On 25 January, Justin released his first solo single in almost six years, Selfish, the first single from his forthcoming album. The song debuted at number 19 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Everything I Thought It Was is due for release on 15 March.

