 Kaiser Chiefs Share New Single 'Jealousy' - Noise11.com

Kaiser Chiefs. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Kaiser Chiefs Share New Single ‘Jealousy’

by Music-News.com on April 12, 2023

in News

Kaiser Chiefs have shared their latest single, ‘Jealousy’.

Kaiser Chiefs have followed up last year’s ‘How 2 Dance’ with the new catchy earworm from their upcoming eighth studio album.

News of the band’s new song comes with a message from frontman Ricky Wilson admitting that they are no longer afraid of “failure” after having hits and misses over their two decades as a group.

He said in a statement: “We’ve spent the last 20 years making tunes, some have been hits, some have been the opposite of hits.

“As a musician, once all the worry and fear of failure is removed, all that is left is the freedom and fun. It’s the reason we started, so I must give you a warning, once you have heard ‘Jealousy’, you won’t be able to get it out of your head!”

The follow-up to 2019’s ‘Duck’ is set to contain even more songs that swap their signature 00s indie sound for dance-pop.

An album title and the release date are yet to be revealed, though it’s expected to drop before the end of 2023.

Next May will officially mark the 20th anniversary of Kaiser Chiefs’ first single ‘Oh My God’ – from their debut album ‘Employment’ – and the group will celebrate the date, even though Ricky is not a fan of bands living in the past.

He recently told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “I always thought I wouldn’t want to do that, but yeah we will mark it if that’s what people want.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo KaiserChiefsIMG_57382012-05-16 KaiserChiefsIMG_57302012-05-16 Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo KaiserChiefsIMG_56882012-05-16 Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Paul Cattermole of S Club 7
S Club 7 Singer Paul Cattermole Dies Aged 46

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole has died at the age of 46.

4 days ago
Lily Allen at Noise11.com music news
Lily Allen Says Sobriety Saved Her Life

Lily Allen doesn't know if she'd be alive today if she hadn't gotten sober.

5 days ago
Pharrell Williams, Photo by Ian Laidlaw 2
Pharrell To Receive Grammy On the Hill Award

Pharrell Williams will be honoured at the 2023 Grammys on the Hill Awards later this month.

7 days ago
Lily Allen - image by Ros O'Gorman
Lily Allen Reveals ADHD Diagnosis

Lily Allen was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) after she moved to the United States.

April 3, 2023
Michael Buble at Rod Laver Arena, photo Ros O'Gorman
Paul McCartney Says He Was Surprised Michael Bublé Didn’t Remove Him From Session

Paul McCartney has joked he was "surprised" Michael Bublé didn't kick him out of the studio when he gave him some notes on their collaboration.

April 3, 2023
Lana Del Rey Did You Know That Theres a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Australian Album Chart: Lana Del Rey ‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’ Is No 1

The ninth studio album for U.S. chanteuse Lana Del Rey called "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd." becomes her fifth #1 Album in Australia this week.

April 1, 2023
Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Matt Cameron Denies He Is The New Foo Fighters Drummer

Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron has denied reports suggesting he is gearing up to replace late drummer Taylor Hawkins in the Foo Fighters.

March 28, 2023