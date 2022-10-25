 Kanye West Is Suing A Melbourne Burger Joint For Honoring Him - Noise11.com
Kanye West by Scott Marsh

Kanye West by Scott Marsh

Kanye West Is Suing A Melbourne Burger Joint For Honoring Him

by Paul Cashmere on October 25, 2022

in News

Kanye West has taken legal action against a small burger business College Dropout Burgers in Melbourne, Australia all because they were paying tribute to him.

West’s lawyers have sent a legal document to the burger joint College Dropout Burgers because owner Mark Elkhouri put a mural outside the business featuring the teddy from West’s debut album.

West’s lawyer initially hit up Elkhouri with a cease and desist and have now taken further action over the burger joint’s name ‘College Dropout Burgers’ because it says the same name as West’s album.

West’s thugs are demanding Elkhouri change the name of his business and pay all of West’s costs.

The story was first reported in The Age and then Broadsheet.com.au

On his socials Elkhouri posted “College Dropout Burgers has respectively removed all references to Ye, establishing a new direction, theme and brand identity. I can’t understand what would motivate a major artist to sue a small humble burger restaurant on the other side of the world”.

We can … West is a dick.

