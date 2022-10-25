Kanye West Is Suing A Melbourne Burger Joint For Honoring Him - Noise11.com

Kanye West has taken legal action against a small burger business College Dropout Burgers in Melbourne, Australia all because they were paying tribute to him.

West’s lawyers have sent a legal document to the burger joint College Dropout Burgers because owner Mark Elkhouri put a mural outside the business featuring the teddy from West’s debut album.

West’s lawyer initially hit up Elkhouri with a cease and desist and have now taken further action over the burger joint’s name ‘College Dropout Burgers’ because it says the same name as West’s album.

West’s thugs are demanding Elkhouri change the name of his business and pay all of West’s costs.

The story was first reported in The Age and then Broadsheet.com.au

On his socials Elkhouri posted “College Dropout Burgers has respectively removed all references to Ye, establishing a new direction, theme and brand identity. I can’t understand what would motivate a major artist to sue a small humble burger restaurant on the other side of the world”.

We can … West is a dick.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

