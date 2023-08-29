 Katatonia Sets 2024 Australian Tour Dates - Noise11.com
Katatonia Sets 2024 Australian Tour Dates

by Paul Cashmere on August 29, 2023

in News

Swedish metal band Katatonia will return to Australia in 2024. This tour is off the back of the 12th Katatonia album ‘Sky Void of Stars’ and the previous album ‘City Burials.

Originally Katatonia planned a world tour for ‘City Burials’ after its April 2020 release but then Covid happened, the tour was cancelled, and instead, the new album started to take shape instead.

Katatonia have toured Australia previously in 2016, 2013 and 2010.

TOUR DATES:
Friday 9 Feb – Sydney – The Metro
Saturday 10 Feb – Melbourne – Croxton Bandroom
Sunday 11 Feb – Brisbane – The Triffid
Monday 12 Feb – Adelaide – The Gov
Tuesday 13 Feb Perth – Rosemount Hotel

Presale: Wednesday 30th August 2023 11am AEST
General Onsale: Thursday 31st August 2023 11am AEST

Tickets from: https://davidroywilliams.com/tours/katatonia-2024/ or
https://metropolistouring.com/katatonia-2024/

