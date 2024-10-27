 Kate Bush To Record First New Music Since 2011 - Noise11.com
Kate Bush To Record First New Music Since 2011

by Music-News.com on October 28, 2024

in News

Kate Bush is “looking forward” to working on new music.

After years away from the spotlight, Kate Bush has announced plans to make new music.

Kate released her last album, 50 Words for Snow, in 2011, followed by a small number of live releases and compilation albums.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back into that creative space, it’s been a long time,” the hitmaker told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Despite not releasing new music for more than a decade, Kate gained a new generation of fans in 2022 when her song Running Up That Hill was featured in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. It subsequently topped the U.K. charts almost 37 years after its release.

When asked if she is currently working on any new music, Kate replied, “Not at the moment, but I’ve been caught up doing a lot of archive work over the last few years, redesigning our website, putting a lyric book together.

“And I’m very keen to start working on a new album when I’ve got this finished. I’ve got lots of ideas and I’m really looking forward to getting back into that creative space, it’s been a long time.”

Bush revealed she has been thinking about releasing new music for the “last year”, adding that she has “felt really ready to start doing something new”.

Kate is currently promoting her new short film, a four-minute black-and-white animation titled Little Shrew, which she wrote and directed to raise money for children affected by war.

