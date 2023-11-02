Kate Bush To Release Special Box Editions of Hounds of Love - Noise11.com

Kate Bush will release special boxed editions of her fifth album ‘Hounds of Love’ two boxes known as ‘The Boxes of Lost At Sea’.

‘Hounds of Love’, released in 1995, featured the song ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With Gold)’ that took off in 2022 after being featured in the Netflix series ‘Stranger Things’.

About the new edition Kate says, “It’s been great fun putting together these new versions, including coloured vinyls for independent record stores. They’ve been designed as a ‘set’. It’s very exciting to see the resurgence of appreciation for the physical presence of albums released on vinyl. It’s how it’s always been for me, especially when I was a teenager. The whole buzz of the record store was part of the experience. Buying an album was an event. There’s a special emotional connection that happens between the possessor of an album, the music and the artwork, when it exists in the real world. It’s something we can treasure in a unique way”.

KATE BUSH, NOVEMBER 2023

https://music.katebush.com/buy/hounds-of-love-lost-at-sea/

https://www.katebushnews.com/2023/11/01/kate-announces-hounds-of-love-vinyl-and-special-presentation-boxes/

Kate Bush – Hounds Of Love – Special Presentation

Special Presentation editions of Hounds of Love.

Hounds Of Love was Kate’s fifth studio album, and her second number 1.

Featuring “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)”, it has since been certified Double Platinum in the UK by the British Phonographic Industry.

Tracklisting

12″ VINYL ALBUM (BASKERVILLE EDITION) (FP5LPSE)

1. Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) (2018 Remaster)

2. Hounds Of Love (2018 Remaster)

3. The Big Sky (2018 Remaster)

4. Mother Stands For Comfort (2018 Remaster)

5. Cloudbusting (2018 Remaster)

6. And Dream Of Sheep (2018 Remaster)

7. Under Ice (2018 Remaster)

8. Waking The Witch (2018 Remaster)

9. Watching You Without Me (2018 Remaster)

10. Jig Of Life (2018 Remaster)

11. Hello Earth (2018 Remaster)

12. The Morning Fog (2018 Remaster)

12″ VINYL BOXED SET (LOST AT SEA – BOX B) (FP5XB)

1. And Dream Of Sheep (2018 Remaster)

2. Under Ice (2018 Remaster)

3. Waking The Witch (2018 Remaster)

4. Watching You Without Me (2018 Remaster)

5. Jig Of Life (2018 Remaster)

6. Hello Earth (2018 Remaster)

7. The Morning Fog (2018 Remaster)

12″ VINYL BOXED SET (LOST AT SEA – BOX A – BRAILLE) (FP5XABRAILLE)

1. Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) (2018 Remaster)

2. Hounds Of Love (2018 Remaster)

3. The Big Sky (2018 Remaster)

4. Mother Stands For Comfort (2018 Remaster)

5. Cloudbusting (2018 Remaster)

12″ VINYL BOXED SET (LOST AT SEA – BOX A) (FP5XA)

1. Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) (2018 Remaster)

2. Hounds Of Love (2018 Remaster)

3. The Big Sky (2018 Remaster)

4. Mother Stands For Comfort (2018 Remaster)

5. Cloudbusting (2018 Remaster)

12″ VINYL BOXED SET (LOST AT SEA – BOX B – BRAILLE) (FP5XBBRAILLE)

1. And Dream Of Sheep (2018 Remaster)

2. Under Ice (2018 Remaster)

3. Waking The Witch (2018 Remaster)

4. Watching You Without Me (2018 Remaster)

5. Jig Of Life (2018 Remaster)

6. Hello Earth (2018 Remaster)

7. The Morning Fog (2018 Remaster)

12″ VINYL BOXED SET (LOST AT SEA – BOXES A&B – BRAILLE) (FP5XABBRAILLE)

1. Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) (2018 Remaster)

2. Hounds Of Love (2018 Remaster)

3. The Big Sky (2018 Remaster)

4. Mother Stands For Comfort (2018 Remaster)

5. Cloudbusting (2018 Remaster)

6. And Dream Of Sheep (2018 Remaster)

7. Under Ice (2018 Remaster)

8. Waking The Witch (2018 Remaster)

9. Watching You Without Me (2018 Remaster)

10. Jig Of Life (2018 Remaster)

11. Hello Earth (2018 Remaster)

12. The Morning Fog (2018 Remaster)

12″ VINYL BOXED SET (LOST AT SEA – BOXES A&B) (FP5XAB)

1. Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) (2018 Remaster)

2. Hounds Of Love (2018 Remaster)

3. The Big Sky (2018 Remaster)

4. Mother Stands For Comfort (2018 Remaster)

5. Cloudbusting (2018 Remaster)

6. And Dream Of Sheep (2018 Remaster)

7. Under Ice (2018 Remaster)

8. Waking The Witch (2018 Remaster)

9. Watching You Without Me (2018 Remaster)

10. Jig Of Life (2018 Remaster)

11. Hello Earth (2018 Remaster)

12. The Morning Fog (2018 Remaster)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

