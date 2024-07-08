Kate Ceberano and Jon Stevens Team For Superstars Live - Noise11.com

Kate Ceberano and Jon Stevens will get together again for the Superstars Live tour in October and November.
In the 1992 Jesus Christ Superstar Australian tour Jon played Judas and Kate was Mary Magdalene. That show generated a 4x Platinum number one album in Australia, a no 6 hit with ‘Everything’s Alright’ and a no 38 hit for Kate with ‘I Don’t Know How To Love Him’.
“Kate and I can feel the energy from the crowd when we perform the JCS hits together. Delta bought us together last December for her Christmas special and requested that we perform ‘Everything’s Alright’ – and the response blew us away. It was magical, and afterwards we had so many people – Delta included – tell us we should do more with it. This encouragement, and the fact that it’s the 50th anniversary of Jesus Christ Superstar, created the seeds from which the Superstars Live show have grown. We can’t wait to take it on the road,” said Jon Stevens
“Jon and I have been great mates for a really long time now, and have shared the stage together. But we’ve never done a full show like this one. We’ve always had an awesome reaction to performing the JCS songs together and with Delta’s encouragement the time was right for us to take it to the next level and put together a full show. We both have so much love for John Farnham and the incredible experience we all shared and all these years later that remains as a cherished memory. We’re excited we can bring that back for those who saw us in the original production, and for a whole new generation,” said Kate Ceberano.
SUPERSTARS LIVE SHOW DATES 2024
ACT – Wednesday 16 October
CANBERRA THEATRE CENTRE
SA – Friday 18 October
ADELAIDE – FESTIVAL THEATRE
NSW – Saturday 19 October
SYDNEY COLISEUM
QLD – Sunday 20 October
FORTITUDE MUSIC HALL BRISBANE
WA – Wednesday 23 October 2024
PERTH CONCERT HALL
VIC – Friday, 25 October 2024
GEELONG PERFORMING ARTS
VIC – Thursday 31 October 2024
MELBOURNE – PALAIS THEATRE
TAS – Saturday 9 November 2024
HOBART – Federation Concert Hall
TAS – Sunday 10 November
LAUNCESTON – Princess Theatre
