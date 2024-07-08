Kate Ceberano and Jon Stevens Team For Superstars Live - Noise11.com

Kate Ceberano and Jon Stevens will get together again for the Superstars Live tour in October and November.

In the 1992 Jesus Christ Superstar Australian tour Jon played Judas and Kate was Mary Magdalene. That show generated a 4x Platinum number one album in Australia, a no 6 hit with ‘Everything’s Alright’ and a no 38 hit for Kate with ‘I Don’t Know How To Love Him’.

“Kate and I can feel the energy from the crowd when we perform the JCS hits together. Delta bought us together last December for her Christmas special and requested that we perform ‘Everything’s Alright’ – and the response blew us away. It was magical, and afterwards we had so many people – Delta included – tell us we should do more with it. This encouragement, and the fact that it’s the 50th anniversary of Jesus Christ Superstar, created the seeds from which the Superstars Live show have grown. We can’t wait to take it on the road,” said Jon Stevens

“Jon and I have been great mates for a really long time now, and have shared the stage together. But we’ve never done a full show like this one. We’ve always had an awesome reaction to performing the JCS songs together and with Delta’s encouragement the time was right for us to take it to the next level and put together a full show. We both have so much love for John Farnham and the incredible experience we all shared and all these years later that remains as a cherished memory. We’re excited we can bring that back for those who saw us in the original production, and for a whole new generation,” said Kate Ceberano.

SUPERSTARS LIVE SHOW DATES 2024

ACT – Wednesday 16 October

CANBERRA THEATRE CENTRE

SA – Friday 18 October

ADELAIDE – FESTIVAL THEATRE

NSW – Saturday 19 October

SYDNEY COLISEUM

QLD – Sunday 20 October

FORTITUDE MUSIC HALL BRISBANE

WA – Wednesday 23 October 2024

PERTH CONCERT HALL

VIC – Friday, 25 October 2024

GEELONG PERFORMING ARTS

VIC – Thursday 31 October 2024

MELBOURNE – PALAIS THEATRE

TAS – Saturday 9 November 2024

HOBART – Federation Concert Hall

TAS – Sunday 10 November

LAUNCESTON – Princess Theatre

