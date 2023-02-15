 Kate Ceberano To Release Album With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra - Noise11.com
Kate Ceberano at Apia Good Times 2021 photo by Noise11

Kate Ceberano at Apia Good Times 2021 photo by Noise11

Kate Ceberano To Release Album With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

by Paul Cashmere on February 15, 2023

in News

Kate Ceberano’s next record will feature her biggest ever backing band. That’s right, it doesn’t get bigger than the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

May 12 will see in the release of Kate Ceberano ‘My Life Is A Symphony’.

Kate says, “This album was conceived and the orchestra recorded in the last months before the Covid “blackout”! After several years of waiting to complete it, when I finally got to return to the project and record the vocals it was a very emotional experience for me…back in a studio where i had recorded Brave 35 years before – and with my daughter now singing BV’s. I never wanted to take any thing for granted again. I was more committed, bolder, and more willing to back my stories and songwriting. The power of the orchestra, the arrangements by my talented friend Roscoe have given new life to songs that together we cherrypicked from my albums over the years. Songs that are meaningful to me, earmarking personal memories and travelling with me across 4 decades.”

The tracklisting:

1. Brave
2. Earth & Sky
3. Time to Think
4. Pash
5. Courage
6. Louis’ Song
7. Sympathy
8. Sunburn
9. Cherry Blossom Lipstick
10. Champion

Kate will also perform one show with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra at Hamer Hall in Melbourne in 27 May. Shows for other states with an orchestra will be announced soon.

See Kate Ceberano live:

SAT MARCH 11 Brighter Days Festival, Bright, VIC
SAT MARCH 18 Lighthouse Theatre’s 40th Anniversary, Warrnambool, VIC
SAT MAY 27 Hamer Hall / Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, VIC
SAT JUNE 10 Adelaide Festival Centre’s Festival Theatre / Adelaide Symphony Orchestra / Adelaide Cabaret Festival, SA
WED JULY 5 Big Red Bash, Birdsville, QLD
FRI AUGUST 18 Mundi Mundi Bash, Broken Hill, NSW
FRI AUGUST 25 Stranded in the Whitsunday’s – KC, Jimmy Barnes, Ian Moss, Black Sorrows, Mahalia Barnes – QLD

Noise11.com

