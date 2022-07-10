Kate Miller-Heidke Performs Kate Bush’s 'Wuthering Heights' In Stunning Return To Live Music - Noise11.com

After two years of delays due to Covid, Kate Miller-Heidke has kicked off her ‘Child In Reverse’ tour with fans finally able to experience the new album live as well as a few surprises.

The big surprise, well, a Kate Bush song. After all, with Kate B and number one and Kate M-H gracing the top 10 with her recent ‘Child In Reverse’ album, it would be rude not to.

Kate Miller-Heidke introduced her Kate Bush cover as “a request” but she didn’t do the obvious ‘Running Up That Hill’, instead choosing the more fitting ‘Wuthering Heights’ … and she performed a stunning version.

Another cover, Kate’s dark edition of The Rolling Stones’ ‘Paint it Black’, took the song in a completely new direction, with Kate adding her operatic overtones to claim the song as her own.

‘Share Your Air’ was originally recorded with Passenger for the 2014 ‘O Vertigo’ album but for this performance Kate welcomed back her opening act, singer songwriter Didirri. Considering the overstocking of cookie cutter acts on the chart today, Australia is lucky to have real musicians, real singer songwriters to take a new generation though the next music phase. Didirri performs songs with meaning, songs from his heart, songs from his mind. Sure, that is going to be a struggle with the pop radio formats that use conveyor belt hits as filler between commercial breaks. All the more reason to see him live when he is in your town.

Another surprise was special guest Frankie, a student in the crowd who Kate introduced and invited up on stage for ‘Caught In The Act’. 18-year-old Frankie knew her stuff, she knew Kate’s stuff too and brought a new take to the early Kate hit.

Kate gave thanks for finally being back working but also pointed out how bad the last few years have been for the music industry. Covid lockdowns hit the Australian music industry hard. It was doubly impacted by a Federal Government that considered the Arts more of a hobby than an industry despite it contributing $12.5 billion to the Australian economy. Good riddance Scamo. It is great to have leadership back in the Arts with Tony Burke MP and a Prime Minister in Albo who understand the benefits of a strong Arts industry to a strong economy. But as Kate pointed out, many did not survive the crippling effects of the last two years and many have not returned to the industry.

Kate Meiller-Heidke ‘Child In Reverse’ tour with special guest Didirri will continue though to 26 July with a final show scheduled in Sydney. Check dates for your town here.

Kate Miller-Heidke setlist 8 July 2022 at The Palais St Kilda

A Quiet Voice (from Child In Reverse, 2020)

O Vertigo (from O Vertigo, 2014)

Born Lucky (from Child In Reverse, 2020)

Little Roots, Little Shoots (from Child In Reverse, 2020)

You Can’t Hurt Me Anymore (from Child In Reverse, 2020)

Humiliation (from Nightflight, 2012)

Share Your Air Ft Didirri (from O Vertigo, 2014)

People Pleaser (from Child In Reverse, 2020)

Deluded (from Child In Reverse, 2020)

Caught In The Crowd (from Curiouser, 2008)

Can’t Shake It (from Curiouser, 2008)

Sarah (from Nightflight, 2012)

Amazing (from Muriel’s Wedding)

Wuthering Heights (Kate Bush cover)

Last Day On Earth (from Curiouser, 2008)

Words/Paint It Black (from Little Eve, 2007/Rolling Stones cover)

Zero Gravity (from Eurovision 2019)

