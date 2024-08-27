Kate Pierson Premieres ‘Take Me Back To The Party’ Video - Noise11.com

The B-52’s Kate Pierson has premiered a second song from her upcoming second solo album ‘Radio and Rainbows’. The new track is ‘Take Me Back To The Party’.

In a statement Kate said, “I wanted this song to connect with B-52s fans. It’s a disco song that conjures a younger Kate back in the day when I just couldn’t wait to get into clubs. It takes me back to my Party Girl past!”

Earlier this month Kate premiered the first taste of ‘Radio and Rainbows’ with ‘Evil Love’.

Kate released her first solo album ‘Guitars and Microphones’ in 2015. ‘Radio and Rainbows’ will be released on 20 September 2024.

The B-52’s played their final show in Oakland, California on 6 July 2024. They have no further plans.

