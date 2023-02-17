 Katie Noonan Expands Joni Mitchell’s Blue Tour - Noise11.com
Katie Noonan to perform Joni Mitchell Blue in Queensland

Katie Noonan

Katie Noonan Expands Joni Mitchell’s Blue Tour

by Paul Cashmere on February 17, 2023

in News

Katie Noonan has added a stack of dates for her Joni Mitchell’s Blue tour.

Katie said, “Blue is an album that unequivocally changed my life. From a compositional, lyrical and vocal performance point of view it has inspired me deeply. I love that the album was gifted to me from another female artist, and it is an album I regularly recommend to up-and-coming female artists also. Joni’s artistry and music genius is unparalleled, and I absolutely love singing her songs.”

‘Blue’, the fourth album for Joni Mitchell, was released on 22 June, 1971. The album was recorded just after Joni’s breakup with Graham Nash. At the time she was in a relationship with James Taylor. The songs The songs “My Old Man”[7] and “River” are thought to be about Nash.

Taylor plays guitar on four tracks, “All I Want”, “California”, “Carey” and “A Case of You”. Stephen Still plays guitar on ‘Carey’ as well. ‘Blue’, ‘All I Want’ and ‘This Flight Tonight’ are about the relationship with Taylor.

KATIE NOONAN: JONI MITCHELL’S BLUE TOUR DATES 2023:

***SHOWS ALREADY ON SALE***
Thursday 16th February – Brass Monkey, Cronulla / Gweagal Country, NSW
Friday 17th February – Centro CBD, Wollongong / Dharawal Country, NSW (SOLD OUT)
Saturday 18th February – Bay Pavilions Theatre, Bateman’s Bay / Walbunja Country, NSW
Sunday 19th February – Tallagandra Hill Winery Gundaroo/ Ngunnawal Country NSW (SOLD OUT)
Friday 3rd March – Ten Days On The Island, Launceston / Lutruwita Country, TAS
Saturday 4th March – Avoca Beach Theatre, Avoca / Darkinjung Country, NSW (SOLD OUT)
Sunday 5th March – Avoca Beach Theatre, Avoca / Darkinjung Country, NSW
Sunday 14 May – The Gov, Adelaide / Kaurna Country, SA

***NEW SHOWS JUST ANNOUNCED***
Friday 14th April – Blue Mountains Theatre, Springwood / Dharug Country, NSW
Saturday 15th April – Street Theatre, Canberra / Ngunnawal Country, ACT
Sunday 16th April – Goulburn Performing Arts Centre, Goulburn / Burbong, NSW
Wednesday 10th May – Burrinja Theatre, Upwey / Wurundjeri Country, VIC
Thursday 11th May – The Shed & Pig & Whistle, Main Ridge / Bunurong Country, VIC
Friday 12th May – Thornbury Theatre, Thornbury / Wurundjeri Country, VIC
Saturday 13th May – Palais Hepburn, Hepburn Springs / Dja Dja Wurrung Country, VIC
Thursday 18th May – Glasshouse Theatre, Port Macquarie / Birpai Country, NSW
Saturday 20th May – Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads / Bundjalung Country, NSW
Friday 26th May – Freo Social, Fremantle / Whadjuk Country, WA
Saturday 27th May – Lyric’s Undergound, Perth / Noongar Country, WA
Thursday 1st June – Bendooley Estate – The Stables, Berrima / Gundungurra Country, NSW
Friday 2nd June – Live at the Lakehouse, Brighton Lakes Golf Club, Moorebank / Dharawal Country NSW
Saturday 3rd June – Glen Street Theatre, Belrose / Gu-ring-gai Country, NSW
Sunday 4th June – Qirkz, Hunter Valley / Wonnarua Country, NSW
Friday 9th June – The Events Centre, Caloundra /Gubbi Gubbi/Jinibara Country, QLD
Saturday 10th June – The J, Noosa / Gubbi Gubbi Country, QLD
Sunday 11th June – Redland Performing Arts Centre, Cleveland / Quandamooka Country, QLD
Thursday 15th June – Brisbane Powerhouse – Pleasuredome, Brisbane /Turrbul/Jagera Country, QLD
Saturday 17th June – Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns / Gimuy Wallubura Country, QLD

