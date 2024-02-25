Katy Perry and Rita Ora Attended Taylor Swift Concert In Sydney - Noise11.com

Katy Perry sang along to Bad Blood during Taylor Swift’s concert in Sydney, Australia on Friday night.

Perry watched The Eras Tour with fellow celebrity guests Rita Ora, Taika Waititi and Taylor’s boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Accor Stadium.

Katy and Taylor, who were locked in a feud for four years, posed for a selfie backstage at the show and the California Gurls singer heaped praise on the Shake It Off star.

“Got to see an old friend shine tonight,” she wrote in the caption with star and heart emojis.

Their feud began in 2014 when Taylor told Rolling Stone that her song Bad Blood was about a female singer. She said the unnamed singer tried “to sabotage an entire arena tour” and so they were “straight-up enemies”. She never named Katy, but social media theorists soon identified her, and Katy finally confirmed it was true in 2017.

The pair put the feud behind them after Katy sent Taylor a literal olive branch in 2018, and the Hot N Cold singer appeared in the music video for Taylor’s song You Need to Calm Down in 2019.

Katy proved that she was well and truly over the drama on Friday by posting a video of Taylor performing Bad Blood. She turned the camera around to show her face in fake shock before singing along to the song.

Meanwhile, Rita shared a carousel of photos of herself with Taylor, Taika, Travis and Katy on Instagram and wrote, “It’s fair to say Sydney always delivers – Or shall we say our TayTay @taylorswift always delivers! thank you for having us! Seeing my KP @katyperry made my heart to (sic) many queens to count!”

