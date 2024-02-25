 Katy Perry and Rita Ora Attended Taylor Swift Concert In Sydney - Noise11.com
Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman, rod laver arena, Melbourne 2014

Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Katy Perry and Rita Ora Attended Taylor Swift Concert In Sydney

by Music-News.com on February 26, 2024

in News

Katy Perry sang along to Bad Blood during Taylor Swift’s concert in Sydney, Australia on Friday night.

Perry watched The Eras Tour with fellow celebrity guests Rita Ora, Taika Waititi and Taylor’s boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Accor Stadium.

Katy and Taylor, who were locked in a feud for four years, posed for a selfie backstage at the show and the California Gurls singer heaped praise on the Shake It Off star.

“Got to see an old friend shine tonight,” she wrote in the caption with star and heart emojis.

Their feud began in 2014 when Taylor told Rolling Stone that her song Bad Blood was about a female singer. She said the unnamed singer tried “to sabotage an entire arena tour” and so they were “straight-up enemies”. She never named Katy, but social media theorists soon identified her, and Katy finally confirmed it was true in 2017.

The pair put the feud behind them after Katy sent Taylor a literal olive branch in 2018, and the Hot N Cold singer appeared in the music video for Taylor’s song You Need to Calm Down in 2019.

Katy proved that she was well and truly over the drama on Friday by posting a video of Taylor performing Bad Blood. She turned the camera around to show her face in fake shock before singing along to the song.

Meanwhile, Rita shared a carousel of photos of herself with Taylor, Taika, Travis and Katy on Instagram and wrote, “It’s fair to say Sydney always delivers – Or shall we say our TayTay @taylorswift always delivers! thank you for having us! Seeing my KP @katyperry made my heart to (sic) many queens to count!”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Taylor Swift, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Katy Perry photo by Ros OGorman Katy Perry photo by Ros OGorman Katy Perry photo by Ros OGorman Katy Perry photo by Ros OGorman Katy Perry photo by Ros OGorman Katy Perry photo by Ros OGorman Katy Perry photo by Ros OGorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift Reveals Third Version of The Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift will release (at least) three versions of her upcoming album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ with the same 16 tracks on every album and a different track 17 on the various editions.

15 hours ago
Wiley
Rapper Wiley Stripped Of MBE

The Honours Forfeiture Committee has announced today that it is stripping grime rapper Richard Kylea Cowie, known as Wiley, of his MBE, following calls to do so by Campaign Against Antisemitism.

17 hours ago
Ellie Goulding Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ellie Goulding Spilts With Husband of Four Years

Ellie Goulding has confirmed she has separated from husband of four years, Caspar Jopling.

23 hours ago
Emma Donovan and Dan Sultan join Archie Roach in the ABC Melbourne Studio Foyer celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Archie Roach album Charcoal Road. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Emma Donovan Previews ‘Til My Song is Done’ With Title Track

Emma Donovan took to Melbourne’s historic Forum Theatre to create a video for the title track to her upcoming album ‘Til My Song Is Done’.

3 days ago
Missy Higgins AWITG on Sunday 19 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Missy Higgins Extends The Second Act Tour After 32 Sold Out Shows

Extra dates have been added to Missy Higgins ‘The Second Act’ tour after Missy sold out 32 shows across Australia.

3 days ago
Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Justin Timberlake To Release New Music On Friday 23 Feb

Justin Timberlake has announced the release of his new song Drown.

5 days ago
Rihanna photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rihanna Album No 9 Is On The Way

Rihanna is "working on" her long-awaited ninth studio album.

6 days ago