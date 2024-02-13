 Katy Perry To Leave American Idol - Noise11.com
Katy Perry To Leave American Idol

by Music-News.com on February 14, 2024

in News

Katy Perry has revealed she is leaving American Idol after seven seasons.

Katy Perry revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night that the upcoming season of the singing competition will be her last.

“This fall, this September, I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. It’s really exciting. It’s a big deal for people all over the world, especially for my Brazilian fans,” she told the host. “So I think this will probably be my last season for Idol.”

She added, “I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat.”

Host Jimmy asked Katy what her fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan thought of her exit and she joked, “Well, they’ll find out tonight.”

Katy later confirmed that her co-stars already knew about her departure and had figured it out because she’s been in the studio a lot and has “some things” coming up this year. While she didn’t divulge exactly what’s on the cards, Katy hinted that she’ll be releasing new music and going on tour.

“I love the show so much but I want to go and see the world and maybe bring new music,” she teased. “Maybe I’ll come back if they have me one day.”

Katy, who joined American Idol in 2018, last released an album, titled Smile, in 2020.

Her final season of the reality show premieres in the U.S. on 18 February.

