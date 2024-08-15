Katy Perry's Label Responds To Claims Of Damage Caused By Lifetimes Video Shoot - Noise11.com

Katy Perry’s label has responded to the recent claims about her Lifetimes music video shoot. Earlier this week, it was reported that the pop star was being investigated over environmental damage caused during the filming of the music video for her latest single.

Shortly after its release, it was claimed that the video contained unauthorised filming on Spain’s Balearic Islands, prompting an investigation.

In a statement, the Balearic Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and the Environment claimed that the production company behind the project had failed to obtain “authorisation from the Regional Ministry to carry out the filming”.

Officials noted that while the singer’s actions were not a “crime against the environment”, they were an infringement because she didn’t have permission to film in the area.

In a statement obtained by The Independent, a spokesperson for Katy’s label, Capitol Records, insisted that they believed they had the necessary permits to film on the beach.

“The local video production company assured us that all necessary permits for the video were secure,” they stated. “We have since learned that one permit was in process, although we were given verbal authority to go ahead.”

The statement continued, “Our local crew on July 22 applied for a permit for this specific location with the Directorate-General For Coasts And Coastline.”

They added that the crew had received “verbal approval” before filming began and insisted they had “adhered to all regulations associated with filming in this area and have the utmost respect for this location and the officials tasked with protecting it”.

Lifetimes is a single from the artist’s forthcoming seventh studio album, 143, which is due for release on 20 September.

