Keanu Reeves Reveals Dogstar is Making New Music - Noise11.com

Keanu Reeves Reveals Dogstar is Making New Music

by Paul Cashmere on May 2, 2023

Keanu Reeves 90s rock band Dogstar has reactivated.

In an Instagram post Dogstar announced “Dogstar getting ready for the summer and writing more new material”.

“Last set up on the roof in Lincoln Heights for @dogstarband photo shoot. Exciting news coming soon. Thanks for being so patient”.

Dogstar is Keanu Reeves, actor Robert Mailhouse, who was in Speed with Reeves, Bret Domrose and Gregg Miller.

Dogstar were around from 1991 to 2002. They had two albums ‘Our Little Visionary Zoo’ (1996) and ‘Happy Ending’ (2000).

