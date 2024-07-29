 Keith Duffy of Boyzone and Brian McFadden of Westlife Morph Into Boyzlife - Noise11.com
Boyzlife

Boyzlife

Keith Duffy of Boyzone and Brian McFadden of Westlife Morph Into Boyzlife

by Paul Cashmere on July 30, 2024

in News

Keith Duffy of Boyzone and Westlife’s Brian McFadden will bring their Boyzlife tour to Australia in 2025.

Duffy and McFadden have toured as Boyzlife in the Northern Hemisphere since 2016. They did four dates in New Zealand in 2018 but did not perform in Australia at that time.

The show features songs from both Westlife and Boyzone as well as covers from Bee Gees, Tracy Chapman, Billy Ocean and The Osmonds and maybe even some Billy Joel and KC and the Sunshine Band.

Here is a setlist from 21 June 2014 in the UK:

When You’re Looking Like That (Westlife)
Picture of You (Boyzone)
World of Our Own (Westlife)
Words (Bee Gees cover)
When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going (Billy Ocean cover)
Uptown Girl (Billy Joel cover)
If I Let You Go (Westlife)
Swear It Again (Westlife)
No Matter What (Boyzone)
Love Me for a Reason (The Osmonds cover)
Mandy (Scott English cover)
My Love (Westlife)
Baby Can I Hold You (Tracy Chapman cover)

Boyzlife dates:

Melbourne – Forum – Thursday April 3
Newcastle – Civic Theatre – Friday April 4
Sydney – Enmore Theatre – Saturday April 5
Wollongong – Anita’s Theatre – Tuesday April 8
Penrith – Penrith Panthers – Wednesday April 9
Gold Coast – The Star – Thursday April 10
Brisbane – Fortitude Music Hall – Friday April 11
Adelaide – Hindley Street – Saturday April 12
Perth – Metro City – Sunday April 13

Tickets https://davidroywilliams.com/tours/boyzlife/

Noise11.com

