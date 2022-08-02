 Keith Richards Hints At More New Music From The Rolling Stones - Noise11.com
Keith Richard by Ros O'Gorman, the Rolling Stones Melbourne 2014

Keith Richard by Ros O'Gorman, the Rolling Stones Melbourne 2014

Keith Richards Hints At More New Music From The Rolling Stones

by Paul Cashmere on August 3, 2022

in News

Keith Richards joins Matt Wilkinson for The Rolling Stones: 60th Anniversary Special on Apple Music 1. Matt and Keith discuss prison, working with Mick Jagger in Jamaica and releasing new music.

Keith Richards on going to prison…

The Scrubs [Wormwood Scrubs] is, actually, you had to be there, you know I mean?

To actually understand it. It was a weird experience, but I mean, I’ve been in a few other clinks over the time, and basically they’re all great once you get out.

Keith Richard on working with Mick in Jamaica…

Yeah, we did, and I guess when this tour’s finished, give it a break for a bit, but then I imagine that we’ll pick up where we left off in Jamaica. There’s some good stuff there. It was fun.

Port Maria, somewhere – up there.. up in the Blue Mountains. We played it like hermits, we didn’t go out, we just worked, but we’ll pick up on that I guess a little later in the year.

Keith Richards on releasing new music…

I couldn’t say what form things are going to come out. I hope that we’ll have recorded some stuff by the end of the year, and then, I mean, what do we do, stream it? I don’t know. Anyway, I just make records and then we figure out how they come out, right? That’s what I do.

